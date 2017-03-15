Fed raises rate and sees more hikes as US economy improves

3:07 Wyandotte County D.A.: 'Detective Lancaster should still be here' Pause

2:46 Disappearance 40 years ago still haunts husband

4:16 Listen to police dispatches from the Olathe Austins shooting

3:40 Olathe shooting at Austins: From tragedy to words of hope

2:55 Widow of Austins Bar & Grill shooting victim speaks

1:26 Raw video: Purinton makes court appearance in Olathe

2:00 Hundreds crammed into church to honor victims of Olathe shooting

1:55 Bryan Sheppard walks free after 22 years in prison for six KC firefighter deaths

3:20 A look back at the explosion that killed six firefighters in 1988