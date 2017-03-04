Woman, cat rescued from second-floor balcony during apartment fire in Overland Park

Firefighters rescued a woman and her cat from a second-floor balcony during a fire Saturday at an Overland Park apartment complex.
The fire was reported about 3:30 p.m. at Fiesta Square Apartments in the 9500 block of West 85th Street.
The blaze, officials said, was under control within minutes and contained to one apartment.
A resident told fire officials that he left food on the stove and later discovered a fire in the kitchen. The man and the woman were checked for smoke inhalation, but neither was taken to the hospital, officials said.
No injuries were reported in the fire.
9500 Blk W.85th St apt fire. One victim rescued. Fire out. No injuries. More info later. pic.twitter.com/ijNyGVIKjq— Overland Park Fire (@OPFDMedia) March 4, 2017
Though investigators believe unattended cooking was the cause of the fire, the official cause remains under investigation.
Fire investigators were looking into whether the unit had working smoke alarms.
The residents displaced by the fire received assistance from the Red Cross, officials said.
Toriano Porter: 816-234-4779, @torianoporter
Comments