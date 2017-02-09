Trump reaffirms 'one China' policy in call with China's Xi

0:42 Audio: Chiefs GM John Dorsey says Alex Smith 'is the starter' Pause

1:00 Audio: John Dorsey on his future with Chiefs

0:38 Visit KC unveils 'That's how we do Kansas City' at annual meeting

3:30 Community prepares for Somali family's arrival after executive order barred them last week

1:24 New Orleans tornado tears through warehouse

4:22 Royals pitcher Jason Hammel puts on the Royals jersey

0:30 Little kids from both soccer teams join dogpile after a goal

2:26 Gov. Sam Brownback talks Kansas education funding

2:26 Mayor Sly James gives details on $800 million 'GO' bond proposal