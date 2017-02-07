Noise exposure has caused hearing loss for a quarter of adults in U.S.

1:49 Senate confirms Betsy DeVos as secretary of education Pause

2:09 Indivisible KC holds anti-Trump protest in Johnson County

1:19 Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens signs 'right-to-work' legislation

0:54 Two men found shot to death in Kansas City, Kan.

2:11 Mercy Ships help save Sambany's life

1:54 Test scores are up in Kansas City Public Schools

1:26 University Academy scores 100 percent on state APR

2:14 Overland Park police learn what it can feel like to have dementia

2:36 Meyer Circle Sea Horse Fountain in need of repairs