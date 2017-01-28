Photo gallery: Saturday's Royals FanFest at Bartle Hall

One of the Price Chopper Chompers eyeballs the 1985 and 2015 Kansas City Royals World Series trophy's during Saturday's FanFest at Bartle Hall in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Maggie Anderson, 5, from Kansas City, puts the ball in play at a t-ball booth during Saturday's Kansas City Royals FanFest at Bartle Hall.
Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez high fives Jack Salyer during Saturday's Royals FanFest at Bartle Hall in Kansas City, Mo.
Michael Cogswell helps out his son Joshua, 3, both from Omaha, Nebraska, at the bunting booth during Saturday's Kansas City Royals FanFest at Bartle Hall in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals players Mike Moustakas, Whit Merrifield, Christian Colon and Drew Butera during Saturday's Kansas City Royals FanFest at Bartle Hall in Kansas City, Mo.
Crowds make their way through Saturday's Kansas City Royals FanFest at Bartle Hall in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals Mike Moustakas gives a kiss to his wife Stephanie and their daughter Mila during Friday's Royals FanFest at Bartle Hall in Kansas City, Mo.
Gabriel Rowland, 7, and his mother Kristi Rowland, from Lawrence, Kansas, visit with Kansas City Royals Mike Moustakas while getting an autograph at Saturday's Royals FanFest at Bartle Hall in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals grabs 10-month-old Tenley Lanning, from Pleasant Valley, Mo., while autographing items for her mother Jenna Lanning and brother Gabriel Lanning, 2, during Saturday's Royals FanFest at Bartle Hall in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals pitcher Nathan Karns gives a high-five to Nathan Leeker, center, and his father Brian Leeker, from Belton, Mo, during Saturday's Royals FanFest at Bartle Hall in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals pitcher Nathan Karns autographs a frisbee for Nathan Leeker, center, and his father Brian Leeker, from Belton, Mo, during Saturday's Royals FanFest at Bartle Hall in Kansas City, Mo.
Cameron Bennett, 5, from Lee's Summit, Mo, rode along in a wagon while his family walked during Saturday's Kansas City Royals FanFest at Bartle Hall in Kansas City, Mo.
A crowd gathers to listen to players and ask questions on the main stage during Saturday's Kansas City Royals FanFest at Bartle Hall in Kansas City, Mo.
Fans look over memorabilia of Kansas City Royals pitcher Yordano Ventura in the Hall of Fame display area during Saturday's Royals FanFest at Bartle Hall in Kansas City, Mo.
Fans walk through the memorial exhibit for Kansas City Royals pitcher Yordano Ventura during Saturday's Royals FanFest at Bartle Hall in Kansas City, Mo.
Fans look over memorabilia that was left outside Kauffman Stadium following the death of Kansas City Royals pitcher Yordano Ventura and brought to Saturday's Royals FanFest at Bartle Hall in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals pitcher Nathan Karns at Saturday's Royals FanFest at Bartle Hall in Kansas City, Mo.
