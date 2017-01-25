Trump wants look at already-investigated voter fraud claims

0:40 Landen Lucas: KU 'exposed' by West Virginia in some areas it needs to fix Pause

3:37 KU coach Bill Self on Carlton Bragg

3:05 KU coach Bill Self bothered by turnovers in win over Texas

10:44 Postgame analysis: Kansas 79, Texas 67

1:51 Frank Mason on KU's defense: "We've got to cut the head off every game"

1:19 Yordano Ventura in his own words: 'Proud to be on Kansas City's team'

3:26 Brooklyn Coons' death is still shrouded in secrecy

2:48 Crick Camera Shop' neon sign from 1946 will be saved

1:41 Royals catcher Salvador Perez speaks at Yordano Ventura's funeral