Trump begins first week in office with outreach

3:26 Brooklyn Coons' death is still shrouded in secrecy Pause

1:21 Kansas City rally coincides with Women's March on Washington

1:37 Ex-boyfriend of missing Kara Kopetsky faces questions in Raymore woman's disappearance

1:10 Kansas City women are en route to D.C.

3:55 How Schlitterbahn’s Verruckt was built in Wyandotte County

2:06 Mother of Kara Kopetsky shares common experience with family of missing Raymore woman

1:46 The science behind Schlitterbahn’s Verrückt

2:24 Emotional Royals players speak at Yordano Ventura vigil

4:42 Dayton Moore on Yordano Ventura: 'We’re gonna miss him'