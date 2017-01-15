Photo gallery: Steelers 18, Chiefs 16

Kansas City Chiefs inside linebacker Ramik Wilson (53) walked off the field following the 18-16 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers on January 15, 2017 during the AFC Divisional Playoff game at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Chiefs free safety Ron Parker lifted Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Jesse James on a tackle after James caught a pass in the first quarter during Sunday's AFC Divisional Playoff game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Pittsburgh Steelers at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Albert Wilson hauled in a pass for a touchdown in the first quarter past the defense of Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Artie Burns during Sunday's AFC Divisional Playoff game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Pittsburgh Steelers at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger called a signal in the first quarter during Sunday's AFC Divisional Playoff game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Pittsburgh Steelers at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Albert Wilson paused for prayer after catching a touchdown pass in the first quarter during Sunday's AFC Divisional Playoff game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Pittsburgh Steelers at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell made yardage against the Chiefs' defense in the first quarter during Sunday's AFC Divisional Playoff game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Pittsburgh Steelers at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell scrambled for yardage against the Chiefs early in the first quarter during Sunday's AFC Divisional Playoff game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Pittsburgh Steelers at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Chiefs players waited to take the field before Sunday's AFC Divisional Playoff game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Pittsburgh Steelers at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Chiefs strong safety Eric Berry kneeled in the end zone for his pregame ritual before Sunday's AFC Divisional Playoff game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Pittsburgh Steelers at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown pulled in a pass past Kansas City Chiefs outside linebacker Justin Houston in the first quarter that put Pittsburgh within in field goal range during Sunday's AFC Divisional Playoff game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Pittsburgh Steelers at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Jeremy Maclin made yardage on a reception in the first quarter during Sunday's AFC Divisional Playoff game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Pittsburgh Steelers at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Chiefs nose tackle Dontari Poe knocked down a pass from Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger in the first quarter during Sunday's AFC Divisional Playoff game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Pittsburgh Steelers at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Marcus Peters (22) broke up a pass in the end zone intended for Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown (84) on January 15, 2017 during the AFC Divisional Playoff game at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Chiefs Charcandrick West fumbles with 3-seconds remaining in the first half as the Pittsburgh Steelers recovered the ball during Sunday's AFC divisional playoff football game at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Chiefs defensive back Terrance Mitchell breaks up a pass intended for Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown in the first quarter during Sunday's AFC Divisional Playoff game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Pittsburgh Steelers at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Pittsburgh Steelers kicker Chris Boswell kicked a field goal in the second quarter to put the Steelers up 9-7 over the Chiefs during Sunday's AFC Divisional Playoff game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Pittsburgh Steelers at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell broke for yardage against the Chiefs in the second quarter during Sunday's AFC Divisional Playoff game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Pittsburgh Steelers at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Pittsburgh Steelers punter Jordan Berry, 4, congratulated kicker Chris Boswell after Boswell put the Steelers up 9-7 in the second quarter during Sunday's AFC Divisional Playoff game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Pittsburgh Steelers at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker Bud Dupree hit Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith while Smith was attempting a pass in the second quarter during Sunday's AFC Divisional Playoff game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Pittsburgh Steelers at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. Pittsburgh Steelers inside linebacker Ryan Shazier ended up intercepting the errant pass.
Pittsburgh Steelers inside linebacker Ryan Shazier ended up with an interception in the second quarter after Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith was hit in the arm while attempting to pass during Sunday's AFC Divisional Playoff game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Pittsburgh Steelers at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
With Pittsburgh driving close to scoring late in the second quarter Kansas City Chiefs strong safety Eric Berry intercepted a pass from Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger in the end zone during Sunday's AFC Divisional Playoff game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Pittsburgh Steelers at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell tries to break free from the grip of Kansas City Chiefs free safety Ron Parker in the second quarter during Sunday's AFC Divisional Playoff game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Pittsburgh Steelers at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Marcus Peters broke up a pass intended for Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown in the second quarter during Sunday's AFC Divisional Playoff game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Pittsburgh Steelers at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Chiefs strong safety Eric Berry wrapped up Pittsburgh Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell in the second quarter during Sunday's AFC Divisional Playoff game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Pittsburgh Steelers at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
With Pittsburgh Steelers punter Jordan Berry holding kicker Chris Boswell booted his fourth field goal of the first half to put the Steelers ahead of the Chiefs 12-7 during Sunday's AFC Divisional Playoff game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Pittsburgh Steelers at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Chiefs running back Charcandrick West fumbled with seconds to play in the second quarter during Sunday's AFC Divisional Playoff game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Pittsburgh Steelers at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith attempted to get away from Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Stephon Tuitt in the third quarter during Sunday's AFC Divisional Playoff game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Pittsburgh Steelers at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Chiefs running back Spencer Ware gets wrapped up by Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker James Harrison in the third quarter during Sunday's AFC Divisional Playoff game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Pittsburgh Steelers at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell breaks away from Kansas City Chiefs inside linebacker Ramik Wilson in the third quarter during Sunday's AFC Divisional Playoff game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Pittsburgh Steelers at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce couldn't hold onto a pass in the third quarter while getting hit by Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Ross Cockrell during Sunday's AFC Divisional Playoff game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Pittsburgh Steelers at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Chiefs running back Spencer Ware fakes a handoff to wide receiver Tyreek Hill in the third quarter during Sunday's AFC Divisional Playoff game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Pittsburgh Steelers at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith heaved a pass in the third quarter during Sunday's AFC Divisional Playoff game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Pittsburgh Steelers at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Chiefs punter Dustin Colquitt congratulated kicker Cairo Santos after Santos booted a field goal at the end of the third quarter during Sunday's AFC Divisional Playoff game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Pittsburgh Steelers at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith is sacked in the third quarter by Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker James Harrison during Sunday's AFC Divisional Playoff game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Pittsburgh Steelers at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Under pressure from Pittsburgh Steelers inside linebacker Lawrence Timmons Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce couldn't hold onto this pass in the third quarter during Sunday's AFC Divisional Playoff game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Pittsburgh Steelers at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce pounded the ground in the third quarter after missing a pass during Sunday's AFC Divisional Playoff game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Pittsburgh Steelers at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill was forced out of bounds on a run in the third quarter during Sunday's AFC Divisional Playoff game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Pittsburgh Steelers at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Chiefs outside linebacker Justin Houston talked to tight end Travis Kelce on the sidelines in the third quarter after Kelce was called for an unsportsman like conduct penalty during Sunday's AFC Divisional Playoff game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Pittsburgh Steelers at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Chiefs strong safety Eric Berry (29) and Chiefs cornerback Marcus Peters (22) watched a failed two-point- conversation by the Chiefs on Sunday during the Chiefs' AFC divisional game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City. The Chiefs lost 18-16.
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Jeremy Maclin (19) couldn't hang on to the two-point conversion pass in the end zone against the Pittsburgh Steelers on January 15, 2017 during the AFC Divisional Playoff game at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. The Chiefs lost, 18-16, ending their season.
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith (11) walked off the field after the 18-16 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers on January 15, 2017 during the AFC Divisional Playoff game at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
A Kansas City Chiefs fans leans into. Selfie taken by Pittsburgh Steelers runningback Le'Veon Bell before Sunday's AFC divisional playoff football game at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) couldn't catch a deep pass in the fourth quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Artie Burns (25) on January 15, 2017 during the AFC Divisional Playoff game at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. The Chiefs lost, 18-16, ending their season.
Kansas City Chiefs strong safety Eric Berry (29) walked off the field after the 18-16 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers on January 15, 2017 during the AFC Divisional Playoff game at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Chris Jones (95) held his head in his hand after the Pittsburgh Steelers made a first down after the two-minute warning on January 15, 2017 during the AFC Divisional Playoff game at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. The Chiefs lost, 18-16, ending their season.
Kansas City Chiefs running back Spencer Ware (32) hugged Kansas City Chiefs running back Charcandrick West (35) after the 18-16 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers on January 15, 2017 during the AFC Divisional Playoff game at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive back Cortez Allen tips a two-point conversion away from Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Jeremy Maclin in the fourth quarter during Sunday's AFC Divisional Playoff game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Pittsburgh Steelers at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Chiefs running back Spencer Ware (32) muscled in for a touchdown in the fourth quarter, pushing back Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Ross Cockrell (31) at the goal line on January 15, 2017 during the AFC Divisional Playoff game at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. The Chiefs lost, 18-16, ending their season.
Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid looked at his play sheet late in the fourth quarter in the 181-6 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers on January 15, 2017 during the AFC Divisional Playoff game at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Chiefs' kick returner Tyreek Hill drops a kickoff in the end zone in the fourth quarter during Sunday's AFC Divisional Playoff game against the Pittsburgh Steelers between the Kansas City Chiefs and Pittsburgh Steelers at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Pittsburgh Steelers fans celebrate their teams 18-16 win over the Kansas City Chiefs during Sunday's AFC Divisional Playoff game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Pittsburgh Steelers at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown celebrates the teams 18-16 win over the Kansas City Chiefs during Sunday's AFC Divisional Playoff game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Pittsburgh Steelers at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Marcus Peters and Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown confront each other after Sunday's AFC Divisional Playoff game after the Steelers 18-16 win at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Chiefs running back Spencer Ware scores a fourth quarter touchdown under Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Ross Cockrell during Sunday's AFC Divisional Playoff game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Pittsburgh Steelers at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
A Pittsburgh Steelers fan celebrates his teams 18-16 win over the Kansas City Chiefs during Sunday's AFC Divisional Playoff game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Pittsburgh Steelers at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Chiefs running back Spencer Ware celebrates his fourth quarter touchdown above Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Ross Cockrell during Sunday's AFC Divisional Playoff game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Pittsburgh Steelers at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
The Chiefs thought they had tied the game when Kansas City Chiefs tight end Demetrius Harris (84) caught a pass on a two-point conversion attempt in the fourth quarter during the Kansas City Chiefs and Pittsburgh Steelers AFC Divisional Playoff game at Arrowhead on Sunday, January 15, 2017, in Kansas City, Missouri. Kansas City Chiefs tackle Eric Fisher (72) was called for a holding penalty that nullified the play. Kansas City lost to Pittsburgh 18-16.
Kansas City co-offensive coordinator Matt Nagy stood next to Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid as he looked at his play sheet in the fourth quarter during the Kansas City Chiefs and Pittsburgh Steelers AFC Divisional Playoff game at Arrowhead on Sunday, January 15, 2017, in Kansas City, Missouri. Kansas City lost to Pittsburgh 18-16.
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Jeremy Maclin (19) was pulled away from a scrum by back judge Todd Prokop after Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Chris Conley was targeted by Pittsburgh Steelers safety Sean Davis in the fourth quarter during the Kansas City Chiefs and Pittsburgh Steelers AFC Divisional Playoff game at Arrowhead on Sunday, January 15, 2017, in Kansas City, Missouri. Kansas City lost to Pittsburgh 18-16.
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Chris Conley (17) made a diving catch for a first down in the fourth quarter during the Kansas City Chiefs and Pittsburgh Steelers AFC Divisional Playoff game at Arrowhead on Sunday, January 15, 2017, in Kansas City, Missouri. Kansas City lost to Pittsburgh 18-16.
Kansas City Chiefs running back Spencer Ware (32) celebrated scoring a touchdown in the fourth quarter during the Kansas City Chiefs and Pittsburgh Steelers AFC Divisional Playoff game at Arrowhead on Sunday, January 15, 2017, in Kansas City, Missouri. Kansas City lost to Pittsburgh 18-16.
Pittsburgh Steelers inside linebacker Lawrence Timmons (94) hit Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Jeremy Maclin (19) as the ball arrived on the Chief's second attempt on a two-point conversion in the fourth quarter during the Kansas City Chiefs and Pittsburgh Steelers AFC Divisional Playoff game at Arrowhead on Sunday, January 15, 2017, in Kansas City, Missouri. Kansas City lost to Pittsburgh 18-16.
Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Senquez Golson (27) defended a pass to Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) in the fourth quarter during the Kansas City Chiefs and Pittsburgh Steelers AFC Divisional Playoff game at Arrowhead on Sunday, January 15, 2017, in Kansas City, Missouri. Kansas City lost to Pittsburgh 18-16.
Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Jarvis Jenkins (94) sacked Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) in the fourth quarter during the Kansas City Chiefs and Pittsburgh Steelers AFC Divisional Playoff game at Arrowhead on Sunday, January 15, 2017, in Kansas City, Missouri. Kansas City lost to Pittsburgh 18-16.
Kansas City Chiefs fullback Anthony Sherman (42) dove for a first down as Pittsburgh Steelers safety Sean Davis knocked him to the turf in the fourth quarter during the Kansas City Chiefs and Pittsburgh Steelers AFC Divisional Playoff game at Arrowhead on Sunday, January 15, 2017, in Kansas City, Missouri.Kansas City lost to Pittsburgh 18-16.
Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Chris Jones (95) took a knee and placed his hand over his face after the Pittsburgh Steelers picked up a first down, which allowed them to run the clock out, in the fourth quarter during the Kansas City Chiefs and Pittsburgh Steelers AFC Divisional Playoff game at Arrowhead on Sunday, January 15, 2017, in Kansas City, Missouri.Kansas City lost to Pittsburgh 18-16.
Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Senquez Golson (27) and Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) fell to the turf with the ball after Hill dropped a ball in the end zone in the fourth quarter during the Kansas City Chiefs and Pittsburgh Steelers AFC Divisional Playoff game at Arrowhead on Sunday, January 15, 2017, in Kansas City, Missouri. Kansas City lost to Pittsburgh 18-16.
With Pittsburgh Steelers punter Jordan Berry holding, kicker Chris Boswell kicks his sixth field goal of the game in the fourth quarter during Sunday's AFC Divisional Playoff game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Pittsburgh Steelers at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Chris Conley tries to catch a pass at the goal line as Pittsburgh Steelers defensive back Cortez Allen delivers a hit in the fourth quarter that was ruled as unnecessary roughness during Sunday's AFC Divisional Playoff game at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Chris Conley lays on the ground after an incomplete pass on a hit by Pittsburgh Steelers defensive back Cortez Allen in the fourth quarter that was ruled as unnecessary roughness during Sunday's AFC Divisional Playoff game at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Chiefs strong safety Eric Berry (29) walked off of the field after Kansas City lost to Pittsburgh 18-16 in the AFC Divisional Playoff game at Arrowhead on Sunday, January 15, 2017, in Kansas City, Missouri.
Fan watched as players walked off of the field after Kansas City lost to Pittsburgh 18-16 in the AFC Divisional Playoff game at Arrowhead on Sunday, January 15, 2017, in Kansas City, Missouri.
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill is stopped by Pittsburgh Steelers inside linebacker Ryan Shazier for three yards to bring up second and seven-yards to go in the fourth quarter during Sunday's AFC Divisional Playoff game at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown catches a first down pass in front of Kansas City Chiefs outside linebacker Justin Houston to keep the drive alive with less than two-minutes remaining in the game during Sunday's AFC Divisional Playoff game at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Chris Conley catches a first down pass in front of Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Ross Cockrell in the fourth quarter during Sunday's AFC Divisional Playoff game at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Pittsburgh Steelers inside linebacker Ryan Shazier pushes Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill out of bounds in the third quarter during Sunday's AFC Divisional Playoff game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Pittsburgh Steelers at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is sandwiched between Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker James Harrison and inside linebacker Lawrence Timmons on a first down reception in the fourth quarter during Sunday's AFC Divisional Playoff game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Pittsburgh Steelers at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Chiefs' kick returner Tyreek Hill drops a kickoff in the end zone in the fourth quarter during Sunday's AFC Divisional Playoff game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith (11) rolled out on the two-point conversion try after being backed up by a penalty on January 15, 2017 during the AFC Divisional Playoff game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. The Chiefs lost, 18-16, ending their season.
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell (26) acknowledged the team's fans after the Steelers' 18-16 win over the Kansas City Chiefs on January 15, 2017 during the AFC Divisional Playoff game at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Chiefs assistant groundskeeper Doug Schallenberg lifted the tarp covering the field on January 15, 2017 before the AFC Divisional Playoff game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Pittsburgh Steelers at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Chiefs fans from Liberty decided to rent a truck and tailgate on Sunday before the start of the Chiefsâ€™ AFC divisional game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City.
Randy Baker with the Kansas City Chiefs grounds crew prepared to help remove the tarp covering the field on January 15, 2017 before the AFC Divisional Playoff game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Pittsburgh Steelers at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Tailgaters surround fans with televisions to watch the Dallas Cowboys vs. the Green Bay Packers game on Sunday before the start of the Chiefsâ€™ AFC divisional game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City.
A Kansas City Chiefs fan invoked the memory of Chiefs kicker Nick Lowery during Sunday's AFC Divisional Playoff game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Pittsburgh Steelers at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
A fire warmed a tailgaters hands on Sunday before the start of the Chiefsâ€™ AFC divisional game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City.
The American Flag is held over the field during the National Anthem before Sunday's AFC Divisional Playoff game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Pittsburgh Steelers at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
