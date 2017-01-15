Man fleeing cops drives into canal, doesn’t tell anyone about his sinking passengers, cops say

0:31 New details emerge in KC triple shooting Pause

1:00 Kansas City motorist shot while trying to give money to homeless man

3:16 After nearly 50 years in exile, former KC Black Panther leader Pete O'Neal speaks from Africa

0:22 Kansas City hit with freezing rain, slick roads

2:15 Local Oil workers optimistic about market under Trump

1:08 Tech N9ne greets fans in Independence

3:39 How the AFC West was won: Chiefs had talent, brains, guts and luck

3:35 KU coach Bill Self on win over Oklahoma State: 'I didn't think it was one of our better games'

2:31 Meet Bobby Keys, the man behind the music at Arrowhead Stadium