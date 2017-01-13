Green Bay Packers fans want Troy Aikman and Joe Buck banned from broadcasting booth

1:03 The dabber's dad, Rep. Marshall, says Speaker Ryan is no longer confused about dabbing Pause

1:46 The science behind Schlitterbahn’s Verrückt

1:32 Overland Park video shows dangers of slick, icy roads

3:00 Chiefs Daily with Terez Paylor: Stopping Steelers' power running game

1:45 Deep Background: Automated cars at CES 2017

42:20 Chiefs 33, Broncos 10: Postgame analysis

0:39 Marty Schottenheimer reflects on his time with the Chiefs

2:14 The legacy of Marty Schottenheimer's Chiefs defense

11:23 Chiefs president Mark Donovan explains time change for Sunday playoff game