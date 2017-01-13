Triple homicide investigation in Kansas City

Mark Scott, an emergency medicine physician at the University of Kansas Hospital, explains how hyperbolic chambers help relieve headaches, nausea and other symptoms associated with carbon monoxide poisoning. Odorless and colorless, the gas kills 400 to 500 people in the U.S. each year and sickens thousands of others.
The Lee’s Summit School District has named Dennis Carpenter, who is superintendent of Hickman Mills schools, as its new superintendent. The district named its new superintendent during a public meeting Monday morning at the school offices in Lee's Summit. Carpenter, who'll begin duties as superintendent in Lee's Summit this summer, replaces David McGehee, who resigned amid controversy in May.
Kansas City Star beat reporter Terez Paylor asked Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid and team president Mark Donovan about the contract status of general manager John Dorsey and director of football operations Chris Ballard during Monday's press conference.
Dogs frolic at a temporary indoor dog park set up this weekend in a Liberty Street warehouse in Kansas City’s West Bottoms. The organizers are with Bar K Lab, a combination dog park/restaurant/event space that will soon begin construction in Richard L. Berkley Riverfront Park.