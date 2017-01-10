Trump asks vaccine skeptic Robert Kennedy Jr. to lead commission on ‘vaccine safety’

3:03 Missouri's new governor and first lady dance at Inaugural Ball Pause

2:09 Tires 101: Be prepared for winter weather

2:20 British boy marvels at Kansas City’s kindness as he battles bone cancer

0:47 Listen to UK's Alex: ‘We’re getting closer to defeating this cancer'

2:00 What is mumps and how does it spread?

2:11 Dennis Carpenter to lead Lee's Summit School District

0:36 Climate change protest in Kansas City

1:58 1,169-pound steel beam tops Missouri Innovation Campus building in Lee's Summit

0:51 Living in Kansas City as an Oakland Raiders fan