Vote on attorney general nominee is ‘make or break’ for pot legalization, backers say

2:20 British boy marvels at Kansas City’s kindness as he battles bone cancer Pause

0:57 Handgun pointed at clerk's face during Kansas City, North, robbery

2:09 Tires 101: Be prepared for winter weather

0:47 Listen to UK's Alex: ‘We’re getting closer to defeating this cancer'

1:19 Life-size and roaring, these West Bottoms dinosaurs mean business

1:51 KC police, Jackson County prosecutor awarded federal grants

4:29 Boy from UK who is battling cancer receives huge welcome from KCK police

3:52 Rape survivor speaks about experience for first time in 30 years

3:02 Syrian refugee families struggle to make KC home