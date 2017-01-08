Millions watch Georgia Tech swim team do laps in the snow – in its Speedos

3:51 KU's $12 million basketball dorm, where players lounge, study and play Pause

2:32 Svi Mykhailiuk on if he traveled before game winner: 'I don't know'

4:02 Bill Self on KU freshman Josh Jackson: 'He wants to be coached'

3:07 KU coach Bill Self on Landen Lucas and Sunflower Showdown

3:36 KU coach Bill Self on making Allen Fieldhouse history

0:36 Three things to know about K-State

15:15 Postgame analysis following KU's 90-88 victory over Kansas State

2:31 Canines frolic in an indoor dog park

4:19 Baby born after car crash to Air Force couple who tried 10 years to get pregnant