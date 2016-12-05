‘Sex becomes a financial decision’: Many older couples can’t afford to be intimate

1:14 How open-road tolling works Pause

2:41 Recycle this: Mid-America Regional Council clears up plastic confusion

0:37 Video games for homework

4:16 The vicious debt trap of payday loans

2:20 See the underground tunnel players use between Kauffman and Arrowhead

2:43 A 'single stream' recycling system at work

2:06 Workers protest to demand better wages

1:02 UMKC students join Fight for $15 march and 15-minute rally

2:06 Eric Berry told his mom he'd 'be back' after giving her touchdown ball. He was right