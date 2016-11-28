Trump team struggles for proof of his charge of vote fraud

40:47 Chiefs-Broncos postgame analysis Pause

0:58 Seven injured in rolling gunbattle in Kansas City

0:40 Alex Smith on why Chiefs' offense was good late

0:59 Andy Reid on Alex Smith: 'He's very underappreciated'

1:18 Justin Houston: As long as there is time on the clock, the Chiefs can win

0:17 Travis Kelce: 'There's no excuses' after loss to Buccaneers

4:36 African boy who survived a machete attack lived longer than expected

0:26 Royals fan Tim Grimes on life after beating cancer

0:39 Former Negro Leagues star John Donaldson pitching