Tyreek Hill: I'm going to make plays

Chiefs speedster Tyreek Hill said he will make plays. Just get him the ball.
Blair Kerkhoff The Kansas City Star

Green burial marks the end of journey from Africa to Olathe

Thomas Salifu Sesay Vanasse survived an attack in his native Sierra Leone and came to the Kansas City area for medical treatment in 2001. He was adopted by the Vanasse family in Olathe. Salifu was laid to rest in a green burial service at Oak Hill Cemetery in Lawrence after dying in his sleep on Nov. 17, 2016.

Pesky penguins won't leave scuba-diving Santa alone

Santa Claus went diving with the penguins on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2016, at the Helzberg Penguin Plaza at the Kansas City Zoo. Families took pictures of their children with Santa bubbling away in the background. The Santa Dives event continues from 2 to 2:30 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays until Christmas.

