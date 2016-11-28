Tyreek Hill: I'm going to make plays

Thomas Salifu Sesay Vanasse survived an attack in his native Sierra Leone and came to the Kansas City area for medical treatment in 2001. He was adopted by the Vanasse family in Olathe. Salifu was laid to rest in a green burial service at Oak Hill Cemetery in Lawrence after dying in his sleep on Nov. 17, 2016.
Santa Claus went diving with the penguins on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2016, at the Helzberg Penguin Plaza at the Kansas City Zoo. Families took pictures of their children with Santa bubbling away in the background. The Santa Dives event continues from 2 to 2:30 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays until Christmas.
Watch football players and fans from Bishop Miege High School celebrate defeating Buhler High School, 53-21, on Saturday in the KSHSAA class 4A-DI State Championship football game at Hummer Sports Park in Topeka.