“We cannot return violence with violence” in Charlotte, black GOP senator says

0:49 Two dead as single-engine plane crashes in Lee's Summit Pause

2:37 Mizzou's Charles Harris on tasting success against Georgia

1:17 Silently slamming Sam Brownback on misleading jobs claims: Part II

1:23 What now for ITT students left hanging?

2:17 Clay Chastain outlines reasons for light rail

1:11 Penalties, errors lead to Chiefs loss to Texans

3:21 Iconic sculpture returns atop Bartle Hall

1:45 Royals celebrate Star Wars Day at The K

2:02 Sky Station 'hair curler' sculpture is placed on its perch at Bartle Hall

5:10 Mizzou Minute: Breaking down a heartbreaking loss to Georgia