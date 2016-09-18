‘Sound of Music’ actress Charmian Carr dies at 73

1:45 Royals celebrate Star Wars Day at The K Pause

2:02 Sky Station 'hair curler' sculpture is placed on its perch at Bartle Hall

5:10 Mizzou Minute: Breaking down a heartbreaking loss to Georgia

6:04 Barry Odom on Mizzou's loss to Georgia

3:16 Donald Trump draws the ire of Nancy Kassebaum at the Robert J. Dole Institute of Politics

2:25 Lumber signed with love for needy veterans

2:24 104-year-old Hyde Park home is a hit with Airbnb guests

2:27 Kansas Association Of School Boards Talked About Upcoming School Budgets in Kansas

0:25 Sen. Jamilah Nasheed joins Colin Kaepernick in protest during Missouri veto session

4:10 Mizzou defensive coordinator DeMontie Cross on his team's pass rush, stopping the run