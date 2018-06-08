Summit Homes opens new community and model homes in Olathe

Kansas City’s largest new home builder is now featuring the first move-in ready homes in the premier Boulder Creek community located on the west side of Mur-Len Road south of 167 Street in Olathe.
New model homes are now open, showcasing two of Summit’s most popular 2-story floorplans with lower level finishes.
The Preston Ridge offers 5 bedrooms, 3.5 baths and a 3-car garage. It features a large covered porch that opens to a flowing main level living space with designated formal dining area as well as an open island kitchen with breakfast area overlooking the backyard. The upstairs laundry room with built-in folding table is located conveniently near the bedrooms upstairs, with direct access to the master suite via the bathroom.
The Palmer II offers 5 bedrooms, 4.5 baths and a 3-car garage. The plan features an open main level living space with large windows overlooking the back patio. A storage bench and powder room are conveniently located at the garage entry near the kitchen, which features an island. The master suite features a large storage closet while the laundry room is located conveniently near the bedrooms. The 3rd bedroom can be replaced by an optional loft space.
More than half a dozen homes are currently under construction with some homes available for move-in in less than 45 days.
A limited number of lots are available for families looking to build their new home from the ground up. New home prices start in the $330s with lot included.
Boulder Creek features homes from Summit’s award-winning Lifestyle Collection and include a wide selection of ranch, 1.5-story, and 2-story plans with optional lower level finishes.
As a leader in the Kansas City building industry and a Berkshire Hathaway affiliate, Summit offers homebuyers total peace of mind. Buyers know that their investment is safe with a respected and experienced team and that their family’s dream is in good hands.
The Summit team designs and builds homes to meet the needs of busy modern families, with innovative floor plans and an extensive list of standard features tailored to today’s lifestyles. Summit is always working to deliver the latest in modern functionality and convenience with stylish design features and finishes that give families a beautiful place to call home. Summit’s new homes incorporate energy-efficient technology to provide your family with healthy indoor air quality and energy cost savings day after day.
Additionally, with a new home built by Summit, families have the added benefit of continued customer service after closing. Summit’s family of homeowners is protected by an industry-leading warranty, with 1 year of comprehensive coverage and 2 years of mechanical systems coverage backed by Summit’s proactive Customer Care team, and a 10-year structural warranty provided by 2-10 Home Buyers Warranty.
The team at Summit Homes is not only committed to building strong communities in Kansas City, but to supporting those communities by giving back to organizations that are making a difference every day. Summit actively supports numerous organizations committed to helping children and those unable to help themselves, including Children’s Mercy Hospital, Drumm Farm Center for Children, Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Kansas City, Hope Haven of Cass County and Harvesters: The Community Food Network.
Summit Home is proud to build in premier locations throughout the Kansas City metro with prices ranging from $240s - $500s. Families looking for their new home can begin their search online at summithomeskc.com to explore locations, pricing, school districts and available amenities. Summit’s New Home Specialist is also available via text, call or email to personally guide shoppers through their new home search. New Home Specialist Chris Valentine can be reached at 816-326-2909 or at sales@summithomeskc.com.
FACT BOX:
Community Information Center: 16972 S Heatherwood Street, Olathe, KS 66062
Open: Thurs – Sat., Mon 11 AM – 5 PM, Sun. 12 PM – 5 PM, Tues. and Weds by appointment
Shop online: summithomeskc.com
Contact: Call or text Trey Nation at 816-522-1306 or email TreyNation@ReeceNichols.com
