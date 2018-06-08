Summer construction, selection heating up in resort-style paradise

Summer is almost here, and the weather isn’t the only thing heating up. Both sales and new construction activity are hot throughout Cedar Creek as prospective buyers are drawn by an impressive selection of new homes and a resort-style amenities package that makes every day feel like vacation.
Cedar Creek’s renowned building team is busy with a variety of inventory homes throughout several Cedar Creek neighborhoods.
In Valley Ridge, a new model row is underway from Gabriel Homes, C&M Builders, James Engle Custom Homes, Roeser Homes and New Mark Homes, LLC. Numerous speculative homes are underway, too, with availability ranging from immediate to later this year and prices starting in the low $400,000s. Available speculative homes include James Engle Custom Homes’ Reverse Laurel Expanded, a reverse 1½-story layout, and their Laurel II, 1½-story plan, each available with four bedrooms, 3½ bathrooms and priced at $568,297 and $562,170, respectively. Additionally, Tabernacle Homes has a Weston two-story plan with five bedrooms and four full bathrooms priced at $532,189. Valley Ridge continues to be a popular destination for a range of buyers thanks to a prime location near Cedar Creek Elementary School, Olathe City Park and an area swimming pool.
Hidden Lake Estates offers enviable wooded views near the community’s swim and racquet facility. Three speculative homes are available in the neighborhood, including two five-bedroom, five-bathroom Hamilton floor plans from Bickimer Homes, each priced at $860,000. Additionally, Roeser Homes is finishing a four-bedroom Firethorn floor plan with four full bathrooms and two half-bathrooms in the next 30 days. The home is priced at $1,186,287. And this fall, 37 new homesites will be available in Hidden Lake Estates, each offering the same spectacular views that have become a hallmark of this picturesque neighborhood.
The Ridge at Shadow Glen continues to attract attention for two compelling reasons. It’s home to the last remaining golf course homesites in Cedar Creek. Plus, residents enjoy the convenience of maintenance-provided living, giving them more time to savor Cedar Creek’s resort-style amenities. Several speculative homes are underway throughout The Ridge at Shadow Glen from Tabernacle Homes and Roeser Homes. Availability ranges from 90 to 120 days and prices start in the upper $500,000s.
And in the nearby Villas of Shadow Glen, a move-in ready Shadow I floor plan from Prairie Homes is available for $499,900. The reverse 1½-story home offers four bedrooms and three bathrooms.
In the Crossings at Southglen, a reverse 1½-story Austin plan from LDH Construction is finished and available with four bedrooms and 3 bathrooms, priced at $479,950.
Prospective buyers interested in working with one of Cedar Creek’s builders on a custom home can select from a picturesque array of homesites throughout the community. Reservations are filling up quickly, however, so interested buyers are encouraged to reach out to Cedar Creek’s marketing team for details.
“Cedar Creek has every kind of custom home setting available,” said Don Julian of Don Julian Builders, who has built in Cedar Creek since the community’s early days. “All the things buyers ask for are there.”
Summer is the perfect time to enjoy Cedar Creek’s extensive amenities. Escape the hustle and bustle of daily life with two swimming pools, the 65-acre Shadow Lake, four lighted tennis courts, jogging and walking trails, the Swim & Racquet Club and an indoor gymnasium that’s equipped for basketball, volleyball, aerobics and a performance stage.
In addition to nearby Cedar Creek Elementary School, Cedar Creek students also attend Mission Trail Junior High School and the new Olathe West High School. The community is also within close proximity to St. James Academy Catholic High School.
Directions: Kansas 10 to Cedar Creek Parkway, south to community entrance.
Contact: Ken Rosberg, Jeff Sheppard or Linda Cahow-Stanton, 913-829-6500.
