Phase IV is underway, tour James Engle Spring Parade award winner

The award-winning community of Chapel Hill is known for offering a variety of homes and thoughtfully designed floor plans by some of the area’s most accomplished builders. And let’s not forget: a magnificent setting in south Overland Park!
The rare opportunity this celebrated new home development offers is now enhanced by the opening of Phase IV in The Estates, featuring 80 new, impressive homesites, approximately 80 percent of which are daylight and walkout locations adjacent to community green spaces. Homesite pricing in the newest phase is from the $80,000s to $140,000s, and homesites range up to 6/10 of an acre in size. Homesites are available now for reservations, which can be done at the community information office and model home located at 13004 W. 168th St. Phase V construction has begun with sanitary sewer installation going on now, giving Chapel Hill three additional new homesites buildable by the fourth quarter of this year.
Chapel Hill Estates’ phase four will include an expanded amenity package, in addition to current amenities of a lagoon-shaped swimming pool, tot lot and walking trails. Homeowners will enjoy a second swimming pool that’s competition-sized, a clubhouse in which residents can entertain guests, an expanded tot lot and a pickle ball court in 2018. New, fresh floor plans by award-winning builders will be affordably priced starting from the mid-$400,000s.
“Chapel Hill is situated in one of the most picturesque areas of southern Overland Park,” said Bill Gerue with Weichert Realtors Graham-Welch, who markets the community. “We have home plans to fit nearly any lifestyle needs and we have several homes that will be available to close on in the next 30-120 days.”
Current available homes include Nick Zvacek Construction’s Anderson 1½-story at 12913 W. 168th St., priced at $457,500 with 30-day delivery and a finished lower level. A 1½-story Anderson II home is under construction at 17016 Hauser and priced at $439,900 with a 90-day delivery.
Additional soon-to-be available homes include Dutton Homes’ two-story Bristol plan, which includes a finished lower level and is located at 12909 W. 168th St. The home features 5+ bedrooms, five bathrooms and is priced at $463,430, with an approximate completion time of 30 days.
Bickimer Construction has two Jefferson reverse 1½-story plans with 30-day closings available for each. The homes are located at 16900 and 17000 Gillette and are priced between $497,495 and $498,020. The furnished model home, located at 16720 Haskins, is for sale at $530,000 and can be seen daily.
James Engle Custom Homes has three available homes. The first is an Emery reverse 1½-story home at 17004 Gillette on a location that backs to green space. Priced at $526,931, the home includes a walkout lower level, a covered deck that backs to community green space and a walking trail, and 30-day delivery. A second Emery reverse 1½-story is also available at 16813 Bradshaw with 120-day delivery, priced at $524,036.
The third available home is a Laurel 1½-story floor plan at 12900 W. 170th St., which won a silver American Dream Award in the Spring Parade of Homes. The home includes a daylight lower level, covered deck with a see-through fireplace and 30-day delivery, priced at $531,515.
New Mark Homes has a Hampton VI reverse 1½-story at 16700 Haskins ready for buyer selections and priced at $479,950. And Parkview Homes has started the Addison reverse 1½-story speculative home at 16709 Hauser. The home is priced at $479,900 and backs to the community tree preservation green space.
In addition to an exciting new selection of homesites, prospective buyers will also have an opportunity to choose from an enticing array of floor plans provided by the community’s incredible builder team. An expanded builder line-up now includes current builders Don Julian Builders, Parkview Homes, James Engle Custom Homes, Bickimer Construction, Nick Zvacek Construction and Comerio Corporation, as well as new-to-Chapel Hill builders Suma Design & Construction, Rob Washam Homes, NewMark Homes, Encore Homes, Roeser Homes, Dutton Homes and JFE Homes.
A new model home row is under construction in phase IV featuring updated and new floor plans by Kansas City’s leading builders, including Don Julian Builders, New Mark Homes, James Engle Custom Homes, Suma Design, Parkview Homes KC and Bickimer Construction with a grand opening scheduled for fall 2018.
Chapel Hill is spread over 240 acres and is currently home to 280+ families. When complete, the community will consist of 550+ homes. The rural-like charm of the community has been secured with the reservation of 70 acres of greenspace.
Additionally, the Heritage Park Complex is adjacent to Chapel Hill, covering more than 1,200 acres. Heritage Park features an 18-hole golf course and a 40-acre lake for fishing, sailing and swimming. A 30-acre off-leash dog park is a popular amenity, as are picnic cabanas, sports fields, a new 18-hole championship Frisbee course and green spaces.
Chapel Hill is located in Overland Park at 167th Street and Pflumm Road (across from Heritage Park). Model homes are open daily until 5 p.m. (except for major holidays). To learn more about this incredible opportunity, contact Bill Gerue and Krissy Kempinger with Weichert Graham-Welch LLC at 913-681-8383 or visit www.ChapelHillKC.com.
Chapel Hill
Prices: Chapel Hill Estates, mid-$400,000s to upper $700,000s.
Location: 167th Street and Pflumm Road, Overland Park.
Hours: Sales information center open daily until 5 p.m. (except major holidays) on 167th Street just east of Pflumm Road.
Contact: Bill Gerue and Krissy Kempinger with Weichert Graham-Welch LLC at 913-681-8383.
Web: ChapelHillKC.com
