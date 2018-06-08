Phase IV is underway, tour James Engle Spring Parade award winner

This Laurel 1½-story home by James Engle Custom Homes won a silver American Dream Award in this year’s Spring Parade of Homes. Located at 12900 W 170th St., the home features a larger cul-de-sac homesite, a butler’s pantry off the kitchen with a sink and beverage refrigerator, a first-floor master bedroom, a daylight basement and a covered deck available with 30-day close and priced at $531,551. Submitted photo