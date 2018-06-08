Navigating the home building process: An exciting journey in Staley Hills

Building a new home can be complex. When Miles and Sara Stucker were considering building a home, they had heard the horror stories, but also heard rave reviews from others.
“We decided to build because we wanted to be able to blend both our styles. We thought about how we live, and tried to picture our lives in different floorplans, which helped us narrow it down to a plan by New Mark Homes in Staley Hills. We had just had a baby and wanted to be closer to family, so the location was great. “
A master-planned community of over 360 single family homes and 38 maintenance provided villas, Staley Hills is located on 138 acres in Kansas City, Missouri. Beautiful, stone-clad homes line the streets of Staley Hills, not far from downtown Kansas City and Zona Rosa. Surrounded by trees and green space plus features such as a crystal clear swimming pool and scenic walking trails allow residents to enjoy nature and spend quality time with friends and family close to home.
In addition to its optimal location, Staley Hills offers buyers premiere single family homesites to choose from, with homes constructed by an experienced team of builders including Aspen Homes, Integrity Homes, McFarland Custom Builders, New Mark Homes, Olympus Custom Homes and Summit Homes. The seventh phase is now open with 61 single family homesites, many of which are walkout or back to green space.
Quality and craftsmanship have made the builders in Staley Hills some of the most well-known in the Northland and across the metro. Homes range from approximately 2,400 to over 3,000 square feet and feature three to four bedrooms, and all offer three car garages, starting in the $300,000s.
The Stuckers have found that building a new home does not have to be difficult or stressful and that good communication and organization are key to a smooth process.
The typical homebuilding process begins with preliminary floorplan and homesite selection and obtaining financing. It begins to seem real when the foundation digging launches, framing goes up, HVAC and drywall is installed, then the cabinets and trim go in. The house starts to become a home with paint and flooring, and finally it’s time for the walk-through and learning about warranties.
“We started talking with the builder two months before the hole was ever dug. We made some changes to the plan, which then had to go through the engineering and permitting process,” Miles said.
The Stuckers worked with Michelle Sunderland, president of Interior Design KC, on selecting their finishes. “It is a fun and exciting experience. We go over everything from the color of roof shingles to carpet and paint color – all the elements that make the home a reflection of the residents’ style,” said Michelle.
Sara noted, “We really enjoyed selecting the finishes. It was much more fun than we expected! Our biggest challenge was waiting for it to be complete so we could see the finished product.”
Staley Hills is within walking distance from state-of-the-art Staley High School and is within the highly-rated North Kansas City School District. It is developed by Hunt Midwest, an industry leader in master planned community development for more than 25 years. Hunt Midwest is owned by the family of legendary sports pioneer, Lamar Hunt, also owners of the Kansas City Chiefs.
Hunt Midwest Residential Development has more than 3,000 acres of land currently under development within the Kansas City metropolitan area. With award-winning communities in Kansas City’s Northland, Lee’s Summit and Raymore Missouri, this residential team has become one of the metropolitan area’s most active developers.
The Stucker’s journey is being filmed and will be released as a five-part documentary series on Hunt Midwest’s website and social media channels beginning this summer.
STALEY HILLS
Prices: From the $300,000s
Directions: MO-152 East to Maple Woods Pkwy, north on Maple Woods Pkwy, past Staley Farms Golf Course to Shoal Creek Pkwy, east to community.
Hours: Tuesday 1-6 p.m., Wednesday - Sunday 12-6 p.m. and Monday by appointment
Contact: Deb DiPonio 816.942.5486 or StaleyHills@ReeceNichols.com
