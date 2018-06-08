Mill at Riverstone offers country feel just minutes from the city

The Westfalls scoured all over south Overland Park in their search for a new home. Having lived in several area neighborhoods over the years, they knew just what they wanted…but finding it proved a challenge.
“I happened to be driving down 179th Street and noticed a small sign about a new neighborhood,” recalls Nancy Westfall. “I turned down Quivira Road out of curiosity. When I saw The Mill at Riverstone in the distance, I knew right away my family would love living here! Its beautiful green rolling hills and trees remind me of the country, yet I know the city isn’t far. Grocery stores, restaurants, and shopping are only a few miles away, and I can be in downtown KC in 30 minutes. There’s also a brand new hospital within a very short drive, and Bluhawk Development is bringing more shopping and restaurants just down the road. Having the luxuries of both the country and the city at the same time is perfect for us.”
The Westfalls ended up purchasing a gorgeous Hilmann Home Building Chesapeake II.1 UP in this Rodrock Development that is well underway to becoming the most charming new-home neighborhood in Overland Park. Ideally situated at 183rd and Caenen, the Mill at Riverstone offers beautiful home sites with quiet country feel and city proximity.
“We have walkout, daylight, and level home sites and some large, private cul-de-sac lots available as well,” says community manager Craig Hauser. “We truly are fantastically situated with great access to 69 and 169 highways so it doesn’t take long to get around the city at all. And we’re just minutes away from Heritage Park and the Overland Park Arboretum with all of their wonderful activities throughout the year for the entire family.”
Four fabulous, beautifully appointed model homes are ready to tour by some incredible builders, including James Engle Custom Homes, Hilmann Home Building, BCI-Bowen Custom Homes, and KC Builders & Design. And a number of homes are move-in ready or close therein, including James Engle’s Sarasota Reverse and KC Builders & Design’s Chalet XP Reverse, Sequoia, and Geneva. Another nine homes are early enough in the construction phase so that homebuyers can pick their favorite finishes.
“We have homes that will appeal to everyone: 2 story, 1.5 story, and reverse 1.5 story,” adds community manager Leslie Young. “And with 12 spec homes up and available at various stages of finish, we can find families their perfect home before school starts up again!”
Forty-one lots are available in Riverstone’s first phase, and varied home plans help ensure the community is anything but cookie cutter, with prices ranging from the low $500,000’s.
The second phase will include the neighborhood pool and clubhouse—with workout facilities—next to a large pond. As with most Rodrock developments, such amenities serve as the heart of the community, a gathering place for friends and family that fosters countless hours of fun. A child-friendly zero-entry pool, changing cabanas, playground, picnic areas, and paved trails ensure that the neighborhood will be active and maintain its value.
Another huge benefit to Riverstone is that it falls within the Blue Valley School District. “Blue Valley is a highly awarded and recognized school district,” adds Nancy. “I have two children who attended Blue Valley, and it’s top notch!”
As well, Darol Rodrock’s groundbreaking Moms’ Council will be active in Riverstone. An array of family-friendly activities are planned thanks to the Council, including spring egg hunts, Memorial Day pool-opening parties, July 4th bike-a-thons, outdoor movie nights, and pumpkin-carving contests. In December, families adore the holiday hayride and caroling event, which features huge Belgian draft horses pulling wagons down luminary-lit streets. Santa even comes to visit, talking to each child within the community.
For the Westfalls, the favorite part of calling Riverstone home is the ability to go outside and enjoy the lush surroundings. “We love to sit on the back porch, smell the fresh air, and listen to our chimes,” says Nancy. “It is so peaceful and serene here. It’s country living near the city. We are truly happy here and feel very at home. Anyone looking for a home in a neighborhood with a community feel will not be disappointed in Riverstone!”
The Mill at Riverstone
Location: 183rd and Quivira Road
Prices: Homes from $500,000 and up.
Contact: Leslie Young and Craig Hauser, Rodrock & Associates Realtors, 913-313-8852, Riverstone@rodrock.com
Office Hours: Mon. – Sat. from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. and Sunday from 12 – 5 p.m.
