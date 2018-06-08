Oak Run Offers Southern Johnson County Living at an Affordable Price

Situated near 151st St. and Old 56 Highway in Southern Johnson County, the residential community of Oak Run offers a wealth of upscale living options at an affordable price.
Perched along beautiful treed, walkout and cul-de-sac lots, some over ½-acre in size, in this inviting, serene community are some of the most well-designed homes in the area and built exclusively by Johnnie Adams Homes.
“Johnnie has been building affordable, innovative floor plans all over the Kansas City metro area for almost 25 years,” said Alvin Schrepel, who markets the property for The Koehler Bortnick Team of ReeceNichols Real Estate. “And he has really made a name for himself in Johnson County where buyers are searching for exceptional quality homes that are not cookie cutter in nature. Our prospective buyers say that Johnnie is one of the main reasons they were drawn here to Oak Run.”
Currently 16 spec homes offered in seven different floor plans, with one completed and five under construction, will be ready within 90 days for buyers who want to move in by mid-summer.
“During this year’s Spring Parade of Homes, there was a lot of interest in several of our models,” Schrepel said. “One of them is The Greystone, a great reverse 1-½ story, four-bedroom, 2-1/2-bathroom open floor plan priced at $320,000.”
Another popular reverse 1-1/2-story design drawing folks in is The Woodland II, priced at $381,900 and set on a spacious lot with four bedrooms and 2-1/2-bathrooms.
“What’s great about this house is that the lower level also has a spacious entertainment area with two large storage areas with plenty of space to store everyday items, holiday decorations, and more,” said Schrepel.
Prospective homebuyers can also experience Johnnie Adams Homes’ exceptional quality, amenities and value at The Northbend, a stunning two-story, five-bedroom, 4½-bathroom home featuring an open floor plan. Four bedrooms and 3-1/2 bathrooms are upstairs and the office/flex room is on the main level. The finished basement has another bedroom and bathroom, in addition to a wet bar and recreation room.
The Oak Run community is within close proximity to the city and many modern conveniences, with a short commute to some of Johnson County’s largest employers. For residents with children, it is located within the award-winning Olathe School District, which includes the brand new, $82 million, state-of-the-art Olathe West High School.
Several of the other big draws for Oak Run buyers are the community amenities, including a zero-depth entry pool and cabana, as well as numerous nearby options suitable for first-time, move-up, and empty-nest buyers.
“Traffic was great during the Parade of Homes and we received wonderful feedback regarding the quiet, family-friendly feel of the neighborhood,” said Schrepel. “Stewart-Groves Development and Johnnie Adams Homes together offer a great neighborhood with a variety of floor plans, including reverse 1-1/2-story plans attractive to all buyers. Now is a great time for buyers to come out to select a spec home, or make a lot reservation, and make plans to move in by mid-summer.”
To that Schrepel added, “We always tell people that Oak Run is the place where they ‘Love to Come Home!’”
Oak Run, a Stewart-Groves Development
Location: Interstate 35 to Old 56 Hwy, West on old 56 Hwy to 151st street. Go half mile to entrance of the Oak Run subdivision.
Price: Starting in the mid-$200,000s.
Hours: Furnished Model open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday to Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday and Sunday, and by appointment.
Contact: The sales office at 913-738-7768 or Alvin Schrepel at 913-991-1917.
Email: oakrunolathe@reecenichols.com.
Website: www.oakrunolathe.com.
Comments