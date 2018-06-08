Terrybrook Farms features two stunning Artisan homes by renowned Kansas City builders.

Situated on the water in the secluded Enclave of Terrybrook Farms in Overland Park, two exquisite, heirloom-quality custom homes are being showcased in the Kansas City Artisan Home Tour, Thursday through Sunday, now through June 17.
Exceptional residences combining artistic concepts and impeccable craftsmanship exuding the essence of artisan, The Wellington by Don Julian Builders and The Silverton by Rodrock Homes feature the latest trends, products, colors and finishes built to inspire.
Boasting custom designed elements throughout, the Artisan homes reflect lifestyle luxuries and show-stopping details like a spectacular imported Italian tile fireplace wall; grand entrances punctuated by sweeping staircases and breathtaking chandeliers; gourmet-equipped kitchens; soothing spa-inspired master suites; lower levels geared for entertaining and more.
Don Julian Builders and Rodrock Homes are names synonymous with rich legacies of building distinctive family homes characterized by uncommon quality and thoughtful details in premier communities throughout Kansas City. The Wellington and The Silverton embody the gold standard of each builder, defining the seamless intersection of life and style.
“The Don Julian team has a passion to make each client’s experience extraordinarily personal—an intentional, concierge approach built on a foundation of dedication to excellence,” said Don Julian, founder and president of Don Julian Builders. “Utilizing our vast background in custom home building, a design build approach and attention to detail, we help each client realize their vision.”
“Over the years our relationship with discerning homeowners has enabled us to build homes that embrace modern lifestyles,” said Brian Rodrock, chief executive officer and president of Rodrock Homes. “We listen carefully to our clients’ priorities—desirable amenities, stylish interiors, trendsetting features and superior extras throughout—and deliver those expectations.”
The Wellington: Timeless Textures
Don Julian Builders brings more than forty years of experience to home design, with its leading edge of innovation most apparent in The Wellington. The spacious, 6,630 square-foot, one-and-a-half story, six bedroom, five-and-a-half bath, four-car garage Artisan home exemplifies timeless textures as interpreted by designer Teri Stolz, like those found in numerous circled patterns throughout the home symbolizing the notion of “timeless.”
The beautifully designed front elevation, along with a welcoming and stately entrance, personifies true Artisan craftsmanship. Curved stairs, covering three floors, invite further exploration at every turn. First impressions include an elegant mirrored ceiling treatment in the dining room; the living room’s uniquely designed circle-patterned ceiling; and handcrafted wood-planked columns framing the dramatic steel-plated fireplace wall.
The living room’s 10-feet tall panoramic doors open the entire wall into the sunroom, offering incredible views of the water and fountain. Converging doors open from the sunroom to the exterior, bringing the soothing sounds of water to enjoy indoors. Perfect for entertaining, the kitchen and secondary butler kitchen—with a sliding ladder for easy access to storage areas—are designed for practicality of flow and function. An oversized double-tiered island, with illuminated agate countertop, as well as metal accents throughout the main and secondary kitchen, are two artisan-inspired details.
The luxurious master suite provides instant relaxation with a water view, which includes two fountains backlit with blue LED lights. One of the most eye-catching features on the Artisan Home Tour is The Wellington’s two-level master bedroom closet, with a five-foot spiral staircase leading to a lower level master closet.
A sizeable lower level recreation room creates a refined space with several conversation-seating spaces, well-designed bar and adjoining wine cellar, while converging doors lead to the outdoor living space next to the water.
The Silverton: Modern Coastal
Third-generation builder Rodrock Homes created a natural attention-getter with the impressive Silverton, a 5,333 square-foot, five-bedroom, five-and-a-half bath, four-car garage Artisan home. Interior designer Kristen Ridler reimagined the modern coastal aesthetic, creating a home that evokes simple sophistication, clean lines and an uncluttered breezy elegance. A respite from life’s hectic pace, The Silverton has a soothing color palette that effortlessly combines light creams, grays and variations of taupe, offset by reclaimed, gleaming oak floors and reflective surfaces.
The home’s interior neutral foundation, inspired by pearlescent colors found in seashells on the beach, is enhanced by well-curated furniture and accessories in varying shades of charcoals and blue-grays with subtle splashes of aqua throughout each room. Defined by creative statement centerpieces like the foyer’s remarkable, one-of-a-kind floating crystal ringed chandelier, custom cable-and-metal staircase and three-paneled glass and mahogany front door, the hearth room’s artful custom wine wall, an abundance of windows and a mix of natural and modern materials, The Silverton shimmers with unexpected accents and streamlined details.
Understated comfort infused throughout The Silverton embraces modern sleekness found in every room. The main-level study is enhanced by a custom enameled wood ceiling detail and the living room’s striking character is expressed by handsome walnut shelves, a linear quartz hearth and a 50-inch gas firebox surrounded by an Italian imported large-format textured tile fireplace wall. High-end Jenn-Air appliances complement the well-appointed kitchen that includes custom, soft-close cabinetry and custom lighting. A 144-bottle wine wall highlights the hearth room while the powder room features a waterfall-mitred countertop.
The master suite affords a private view of the water and a relaxing master bath with a deep, freestanding tub and all-glass shower. A two-tone painted his-and-hers walk-in closet with adjustable shelving has backlit, custom glass shoe/purse shelves. A second-level loft is designed as a fun play-teen zone hangout. The lower level is engineered for tasteful entertaining and includes a walnut-paneled bar, custom glass wine shelves and a custom walnut-paneled media wall.
Visit today. The outstanding homes by Don Julian Builders and Rodrock Homes are a must-see stop on the Artisan Home Tour for homebuyers seeking a superlative estate-style home. Visit The Wellington and The Silverton now through June 17, open Thursday through Sunday from noon to 7 p.m.
Terrybrook Farms: A Julian-Rodrock Homes Community
171st & Switzer
Overland Park
913-424-3002
For more information about Terrybrook Farms, call or visit terrybrookfarms.com.
The Artisan Home Tour June 7 – 17, noon – 7 p.m.
Open Thursday through Sunday, the Artisan Home Tour is a ticketed tour. For more information, visit artisanhome.kchba.org.
The Wellington by Don Julian Builders, 17209 Goddard St.
The Silverton by Rodrock Homes, 17213 Goddard St.
