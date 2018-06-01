Rodrock Development honors students, families alike

Darol Rodrock believes a focus on family and education are key elements to success in life. He’s seen it as a teacher, a coach, a family man, and a residential real-estate developer. It’s for this reason every one of Darol’s 80-plus communities is situated in only the finest of school districts. It’s for this reason he began the groundbreaking Moms’ Council in each neighborhood. And it’s also why every year he awards the Rodrock Vision Scholarship to a group of talented graduating seniors from his communities.
The annual scholarship is offered to graduating seniors who, Darol says, “believe the world can be a better place and want to be a part of bringing a beneficial change to our planet.”
The scholarship requires applicants be a member of the 2018 high-school graduating class, live within a Rodrock community, and have plans to continue their education beyond high school. Each finalist is carefully chosen after completing a thorough application process that included written statements, character references, and interviews. Seven talented high-school seniors all demonstrated community involvement, a desire to continue their education, and high goals for their future—prerequisites for the scholarship, now in its 21st year.
This year’s fantastic finalists include: Emma Maddox from Crimson Ridge, Sophie Schmidt from Homestead Woods, Lauren Michelson from Wellington Park, Morgan Gurwell from Grey Oaks, Mychaela Burris from Heatherstone, Ethan Weeks from Manchester Park, and Allison Winker from Grey Oaks.
From varsity sports to honor societies, and student council to charitable works, these students went above and beyond during their high-school career. Each has overcome personal challenges and has clear aspirations that range from biochemistry, chemical engineering, journalism, social work, and more.
For Emma Maddox, who will be attending the Honors College at Oregon State University to study biochemistry and minor in Spanish and Political Science, the Vision Scholarship was a proverbial feather in an already impressive cap.
“I’ve lived in a Rodrock community since I was 3, so I’ve grown up in this great environment since I can remember,” Emma says. “I’m very happy and grateful for receiving a scholarship from a community that I call home.”
And while it’s exciting to see what great things these graduating seniors are embarking upon, younger children in Rodrock communities are most certainly not forgotten, thanks to the one-of-a-kind Moms’ Council. The Council, the creation of Darol Rodrock himself, is a way to help new neighborhoods get off to a great start.
An abundance of family-friendly activities are planned thanks to the Council, including spring egg hunts, Memorial weekend pool-opening parties, and pumpkin-carving contests, depending upon the community. In December, families adore the holiday hayride and caroling event, which features huge Belgian draft horses pulling wagons down luminary lit streets.
Tammy Coody, the Moms’ Council Coordinator, says the impact the Council has on Rodrock communities is tremendous.
“I can’t tell you how many times I’ve been told how wonderful and grateful people are to have this concept offered to them,” she says. “Despite lives that are seemingly more and more busy, people are still eager to volunteer in their Moms’ Councils. Because of that, families of all ages get to have fun and meet each other. Our Councils are gearing up for the 4th of July Bike parades, where families have fun parading around their neighborhoods showing their spirit with decorated bikes, wagons, strollers, etc. And I know the social committees will be hosting family movie nights and be lots of pool fun for the summer.”
Another convenient bonus is the Farmers’ Markets, which the Council brings to many Rodrock communities. The markets provide residents with a rainbow-hued assortment of fruits and vegetables, jams, jellies, and assorted baked goods. During the first month of June, a local ceramic artist will be selling items and in July kettle corn will be available in certain communities, as well.
As much joy the Farmers’ Markets bring to homeowners, it also gives them the distinct opportunity to give back. Market vendors have taken it upon themselves to help raise money for area foster-care children through the Darol Rodrock Foundation.
“The Farmers’ Market is a big hit,” adds Tammy. “We are so pleased Bowlin’s Farm is with us again this year bringing fresh, locally grown produce, home-baked goods and supporting the Darol Rodrock Foundation, providing a donation jar at the table. The convenience of having a market right in the community is a treat in itself.”
There are so many opportunities for residents to effortlessly give and receive right in the comfort of their own neighborhoods. Each thoughtful gesture is yet another example of the highly respected—and sought after—Rodrock difference.
