After a 5-year search, family finds their new home, a warm welcome in Olathe

John and Maria Bolyard had looked for a new home on and off for five years, so they knew exactly what they wanted. And one evening, John unexpectedly found their new home—or, more accurately, their new homebuilder.
“When he drove by The Reserve in Lenexa, he noticed the houses looked different—they had a different kind of siding but he couldn’t put his finger on it,” Maria said.
Although John and Maria loved the homes in The Reserve, they were hoping for a more central location between their two commutes—John to Lenexa and Maria to Gardner. Rob Lacio, community manager at The Reserve, suggested they visit Huntford in Olathe. The rest, as they say, was history.
“We met Amy [Maher, community manager] at Huntford and things snowballed from there,” Maria said. “She gave us all of the information about what set Inspired Homes apart from any other builder. And it was semi-custom, which is what we wanted.”
John and Maria opted to select a homesite in Huntford and work with Inspired Homes to build a reverse 1½-story Quintessa. They have two kids, ages 9 and 11, and Maria said they were drawn to the lower level, which gives the kids a separate floor and can also accommodate visitors, especially during the holidays.
Although they hadn’t built a home before, John and Maria had watched several friends and family members build, sometimes with upsetting results. Maria opted to be present and involved from start to finish, and said she was impressed by the building team’s kindness and transparency.
“Every time I came on-site, everyone was so kind,” she said. “They’d smile, greet me and find our project manager or someone in charge to answer questions. I heard from other friends that it’s unheard of to have your project manager’s cell number, but I had Scott’s. He made it clear at initial meetings that he’s there all day and you can call and email with questions.”
After living in their Gardner home for 15 years, the Bolyards moved to Huntford in February, and it didn’t take long for the community to feel like home.
“The neighbors seem like they’ll be here for a long time and they’re putting roots down,” Maria said. “When we go on a walk, everyone talks to us and greets us. Our home that we moved from was definitely a starter home, and we ended up being surrounded by renters. There’s a different feel here—everyone wants to meet their neighbors. We received an invitation yesterday to a barbecue.”
Those feelings of warmth and welcome are among the hallmarks of Huntford, which continues to attract buyers seeking more than a new house—they want a place to call home.
In Huntford, that includes a prime Olathe location that offers the best of both worlds: scenic, peaceful surroundings with close proximity to enviable recreation, dining, shopping and highway access. That includes Lake Olathe, which is in the midst of an exciting expansion that will put attractions like a zip line, botanical garden and a marina just down the hill from Huntford.
Buyers eager to follow in the Bolyards’ footsteps and move to Huntford have some exciting purchase opportunities available. Four move-in ready homes are available: three 1½-story floor plans and one reverse 1½-story floor plan. Prices range from $364,980 to $404,935.
Additionally, two two-story homes will be finished in the next 30 days. And several more inventory homes are underway and will finish throughout the year, giving prospective buyers an enviable selection and the flexibility to meet a variety of move-in timelines.
For those who prefer John and Maria’s approach and want to work with Inspired Homes on a personalized home, now is an equally ideal time to secure a homesite. Limited homesites remain, yet prospective buyers can take advantage of a premium selection that includes locations on the community pond and golf course. Walkout, flat and daylight homesites are available.
Plus, Inspired Homes recently launched two new floor plans at Huntford, including an in-demand true ranch layout. The Sonoma offers 1,800 square feet, three bedrooms and two bathrooms and starts at $314,990.
The second new plan is also expected to be popular among prospective buyers. The Rutherford is a two-story with three bedrooms (and an option for four bedrooms) and 2½ bathrooms. The Rutherford starts at $309,990, an appealing price point that gives more buyers an opportunity to experience the Inspired Homes difference.
“The Rutherford is really well laid out and is a wonderful space,” Maher said. “To be able to offer a two-story home in Olathe from the low $300,000s is so exciting. It puts us in an entirely different category.”
No matter which floor plan a buyer chooses, they can be confident in the quality and attention to detail that the Inspired Homes team brings to each home.
“It was a painless process,” Maria said. “I’ve recommended Inspired Homes to several people.”
Huntford
Prices: From the low $300,000s
Location: Interstate 35 south to Old Highway 56. Turn right on Old Highway 56, turn right on S. Lone Elm Rd., left on W. 143rd/W. Dennis Ave., left on Houston St.
Hours: Noon to 5 p.m. Thursday through Monday
Contact: Whitney O’Reilly, Inspired Homes New Home Advisor, (816) 656-0108 or woreilly@inspired-homes.com.
Comments