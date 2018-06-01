Move-in ready ranch, picturesque homesites available in Northland

Brookfield Residential kicked off phase two in Shoal Creek Valley’s Enclave neighborhood late last year, and the picturesque neighborhood continues to be a popular option for homeowners seeking scenic surroundings and spacious single-family homes.
The Enclave is one of three neighborhoods in Shoal Creek Valley to feature Brookfield Residential’s fresh, modern floor plans. Prospective buyers interested in the neighborhood can select from Brookfield Residential’s Harmony portfolio, which features homes from 2,345 to 3,003 square feet.
A number of appealing homesites are available for buyers who prefer to work with Brookfield Residential on a personalized home. For buyers who want a faster move-in timeline (and more time to enjoy Shoal Creek Valley’s extensive amenities), a three-bedroom, 2½-bathroom Harmony 1 ranch floor plan is move-in ready at 8100 N. Tullis Ave. The home includes a den, an attached 3-car garage and an unfinished full lower level. Highlights of the open concept floor plan include custom-built kitchen cabinets and a great room with a fireplace.
Residents of The Enclave are near Shoal Creek Valley’s iconic Gate House, which is the heart of the community’s enviable amenities package. The resort-style retreat is complete with lush grounds, meandering garden pathways, a media room, banquet room and fully equipped kitchen, all accessible to homeowners in the neighborhood. Relax in the waterfall hot tub or enjoy hot summer days at the large fountain pool.
The Park House is a chalet-style clubhouse that features large, open interior spaces, a fireplace and comfortable seating. Its large outdoor water park is the main attraction, with two large swimming pools, a lazy river, two water slides, a splash plaza, a toddler pool, water fountains, sun decks, picnic pavilions and changing rooms.
Outside of the community, Shoal Creek Valley’s prime location near Missouri 152 and Interstate 35 put homeowners in the heart of the vibrant Northland. Two golf courses and a park are nearby, the perfect spots for both recreation and relaxation. Or round up the family and head to dinner at any of the restaurants that are minutes away from Shoal Creek Valley—some within walking distance! Additional highlights include a variety of nearby shops and services, plus attractions like the Shoal Creek Living History Museum
For Brookfield Residential, Shoal Creek Valley represents an ideal opportunity to fulfill the company’s commitment to their customers.
“We want to help our buyers build the home of their dreams in the community that fits their lifestyle,” said Jackie Payne, community sales manager, Shoal Creek Valley. “With three friendly communities—The Greens, The Enclave and The Village—our safe, energy-efficient homes are built with open, flexible floor plans, quality materials and an attention to detail not often found in other new homes. Each community has a Kansas City, Mo. address, is part of the award-winning Liberty Public Schools system, is within walking distance to retail and restaurants and offers convenient highway access.”
Brookfield Residential is a leading North American land developer and homebuilder with operations in strategic major markets. Brookfield Residential’s success is grounded in one goal: giving people the best places to call home. Prospective buyers are encouraged to stop by Shoal Creek Valley to forget the mundane and instead experience something marvelous. Connect with Brookfield Residential on Facebook at @BrookfieldResidentialKCMO and Instagram at @BrookfieldResidentialKC.
Brookfield Residential
Prices: New attached villa homes priced from the low to mid-$200,000s. Single-family homes from the mid-$300,000s.
Directions: Missouri 152, north on Flintlock Road, west to Shoal Creek Valley Drive, right on Lewis Avenue, right on 86th Street. The sales office is at 8701 NE 86th St., Kansas City.
Contact: Sales office, (816) 429-7427
Hours: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, any time by appointment.
