Artisan Home Tour blends impeccable craftsmanship with artistic vision

The Home Builders Association of Greater Kansas City (KCHBA) is proud to present the 2018 Artisan Home Tour, a showcase of Kansas City’s finest custom homebuilders and their one-of-a-kind homes and featured products. The Tour, sponsored by U.S. Bank and its Wealth Management Department, runs from June 7-17.
But what exactly constitutes an Artisan home? The answer lies in the elevated standards of design, superior craftsmanship and exquisite products. To be included in the Artisan Tour, a home must meet specific architectural review standards in a variety of categories including exteriors, millwork, windows, doors, roofing, flooring, furnishings and landscaping.
"An Artisan Home takes a custom home to the next level of excellence,” said Don Julian, owner of Don Julian Builders. “The craftsmanship featured on the tour meets and exceeds the highest quality construction and design standards."
Some of the unique features of Julian’s Artisan home include sweeping curved stairs, covering three floors, that invite guests to further explore the show-stopping details at every turn. First impressions of the home include an exquisite mirrored ceiling treatment in the dining room; a uniquely designed circle-patterned ceiling in the living room; and handcrafted wood-planked columns framing the steel-plated fireplace wall. The living room, with 10-foot tall Panoramic doors that open the entire wall into the sunroom, showcase the incredible views of the water and fountain.
Another Artisan home, built by Casa Bella Construction, offers 5,021 square feet of lavish living and sophisticated entertaining. The luxurious floor plan offers the versatility of entertaining both inside and out with seamless transition. It is a magnificent waterfront residence graced by soaring ceilings and over-sized windows — a haven for gazing at Riss Lake from multiple vantage points.
Starr Homes has two homes featured on this year’s Artisan Tour. It’s home in Sundance Ridge, a Rodrock Development, is an art deco-inspired home that will welcome visitors through the covered porch and into a two-story foyer and great room. Children in the family have their special place as well—a playroom on the upper level accessed through a hidden bookcase. With a loft and three bedrooms, each with a full bathroom and walk-in closet, the second story of the home is just as enticing as the lower level.
Starr Homes’ entry in the Village of Loch Lloyd checks just about every box, according to Bob Osterlund, vice president for Starr Homes. Situated on a pond with views of three golf course holes, the 7,000-plus square foot contemporary-style home features an indoor golf simulator, five-car garage, and panoramic views.
“With the Loch Lloyd setting, this house is going to be a phenomenal show piece,” Osterlund said. “When people walk into the home with its 18-foot elevated ceilings and windows all around, the design and stunning views are jaw dropping.”
Artisan Tour’s Charitable Partner: Ronald McDonald House
The KCHBA is again partnering with Ronald McDonald House Charities for the Artisan Home Tour (RMHC), as it did in 2015. A portion of the ticket sales will support RMHC as it fulfills its mission of providing the comforts of home while offering proximity to loved ones undergoing life-saving medical treatments.
"It is an honor to share our Artisan Home entry with Kansas City, while at the same time helping families find all the comforts of home at the Ronald McDonald House," said Julian.
The Artisan Home Tour runs Monday to Thursday from June 7-17. Six of the homes are in Johnson County and one is in Platte County, with an average list price of $1 million. A guidebook is available at the KCHBA office at 600 E. 103rd St., near Interstate 435 and Holmes Road, and at all Artisan homes.
This year’s Artisan custom homebuilders and Artisan home locations are as follows:
Jeff Ashner, Ashner Construction, 16611 Riggs Road, Stilwell, KS
Russ Groshans, Casa Bella Construction, 6059 Southlake Drive, Parkville, MO
Don Julian, Don Julian Builders, 17209 Goddard St., Overland Park, KS
Rocky Rhodes, Allure Luxury Homes, 2112 West 89th St., Leawood, KS
Brian Rodrock, Rodrock Homes, 17213 Goddard St., Overland Park, KS
Gerry Starr, Starr Homes, 16008 St. Andrews Court, Loch Lloyd, MO
Gerry Starr, Starr Homes, 17605 Adair St., Overland Park, KS
2018 Artisan Home Tour
When: Thursday to Sunday, June 7-17.
Admission: $30 online, $35 at the door, $10 per home.
Where: 7 homes throughout the metro: six in Kansas and one in Missouri.
More Information: ArtisanHomeTourKC.org
