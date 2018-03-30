Maintenance-provided living available amid ‘dynamite views’

At Cedar Creek, resort-style living isn’t an aspiration — it’s a reality. Extensive amenities immerse residents in recreation and relaxation. And one of Cedar Creek’s newest neighborhoods — The Ridge at Shadow Glen — offers the convenience of maintenance-provided living, giving residents more time to enjoy all that Cedar Creek has to offer.
The Ridge at Shadow Glen is tucked amid picturesque surroundings that include spectacular views of the valley.
“Many of the homesites offer just dynamite views,” said Bob Ewy of Prairie Homes, one of several builders in The Ridge at Shadow Glen. “You can see forever.”
The neighborhood is also home to a particularly coveted group of homesites: the last remaining locations on Cedar Creek’s golf course.
“There are 13 homesites that back to Shadow Glen Golf Club, and these are the last golf course lots available at Cedar Creek,” said Austin Roeser of Cedar Creek builder Roeser Homes. “Add the maintenance-provided villas, and this is a neighborhood that will be highly sought-after.”
Homes in The Ridge at Shadow Glen range from the mid-$500,000s to more than $900,000. Roeser Homes and Tabernacle Homes both have a variety of reverse 1½-story speculative homes underway throughout the neighborhood with availability ranging from 120 to 180 days.
Roeser Homes features a four-bedroom, three-bathroom Juniper floor plan on an incredible wooded golf homesite. The 3,412-square-foot home is priced at $719,600. A second Juniper is available for $747,992 on an idyllic homesite that offers wooded valley views. And a third Juniper floor plan with 3,234 square feet of living space is available for $563,500 on a quiet interior homesite.
Tabernacle Homes has three speculative homes underway, including a three-bedroom, 2½-bathroom Beachwood home priced at $619,559. A three-bedroom, 2½-bathroom Pebblebrook with 3,202 square feet of living space is available for $630,449. And a four-bedroom, three-bathroom Bridgewater floor plan with 2,990 square feet of living space is available for $604,826. All three homes are on wooded walkout homesites.
Tabernacle Homes is also working on a new model home that Chris Carley described as “a very contemporary, Frank Lloyd Wright-type design. You won’t see anything else on model row like it.” The home will be available to tour during this year’s Spring Parade of Homes, which starts April 28.
Additionally, new speculative homes from Prairie Homes, Curt Riley Custom Homes and Starr Homes will soon be underway on three of the remaining golf course homesites.
In the adjoining Villas of Shadow Glen, which also offers the convenience of maintenance-provided living, Prairie Homes has a finished reverse 1½-story home that’s available for immediate move-in, complete with a golf course view for $519,900.
The four-bedroom, three-bathroom reverse ranch includes a master bedroom and second bedroom on the main level. Downstairs, a recreation room, two bedrooms and a bathroom await, the ideal spot for hosting family and guests.
The home — like other Prairie Homes’ floor plans — is enhanced with thoughtful details, including ample windows, efficient LED lighting, insulated three-car garages, tile roofs, stucco exteriors and kitchens complete with upgraded appliances, granite countertops and designer tile backsplashes.
Prospective buyers are encouraged to visit Cedar Creek and experience The Ridge at Shadow Glen firsthand. While visiting, don’t forget to take a tour of the extensive amenities package that includes two swimming pools, the 65-acre Shadow Lake, four lighted tennis courts, jogging and walking trails, the Swim & Racquet Club and an indoor gymnasium that’s equipped for basketball, volleyball, aerobics and a performance stage.
In addition to nearby Cedar Creek Elementary School, Cedar Creek students also attend Mission Trail Junior High School and the new Olathe West High School. The community is also within close proximity to St. James Academy Catholic High School.
