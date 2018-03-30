Luxury Villas for Lease Offer Golf Course Living with Ultimate Maintenance-Free Convenience

In today’s housing market, many people are seeking flexibility, a carefree lifestyle and the peace of mind of “lock and leave.”
The perfect solution, without sacrificing the comforts of home, is The Fairway Villas at Lenexa City Center – luxury, maintenance-free, for-lease living in Johnson County. This boutique community, situated between three picturesque fairways of the Canyon Farms Golf Course and Golf Club is limited to only 80 luxury villas. The Model villa is now open, and a limited number of villas are currently available for lease.
Located just southwest of Lenexa City Center, The Fairways at City Center offers all the comfort of country life in a quiet suburban location with golf course views, as well as western vistas of the meandering slopes and hills of Lenexa, while within walking distance of an urban vibe.
“Because of our location, the community features quiet residential streets and connections to the greenway trails, which is a huge amenity for people who like walking, jogging and biking,” said Melanie Mann, who markets the property with Jeffrey Alpert for Park Place Partners. “And we are at the top of a hill, so our views are incredible, both from inside the homes as well as from the covered verandas.”
Each luxury villa, built by Lambie Custom Homes, features detailed craftsmanship and custom finish packages to suit one’s personal needs and lifestyle. The 2,300 square foot floor plan offers spacious main level living, featuring an open floor plan for everyday comfort and entertaining. Oversized picture windows, extensive molding and trim, hand-scraped hardwood floors and premium carpet are throughout the home. Attached two-car garages offer security, convenience and privacy.
The living area includes a gas fireplace and separate dining area adjacent to the chef-inspired kitchen featuring custom-built, stained birch cabinets and a walk-in pantry. Premier kitchen finishes include granite countertops, brick-set subway-tiled backsplashes, and stainless-steel sinks and appliances, including a gas stove-top and oven and a side-by-side refrigerator with icemaker and external ice and water dispenser.
The main floor also features a secondary bedroom/office/den and full bathroom, a generous master bedroom and elegant master bathroom featuring twin lavatories, granite countertops, tile floors and a full tile shower with dual shower heads, and a huge closet, next to the separate laundry room with a washer and dryer.
The lower level offers plenty of room for additional family members or guests with two bedrooms, bathroom and a spacious recreation/entertainment room. The lower level also contains extensive storage space for off-season items.
“Basically, these villas are like free-standing homes,” Alpert said. “Everything from the fixtures to the hardwood floors are premium, which is something that you usually don’t get in a rental residence.”
“We designed these villas as a great lifestyle option for a wide range of people from young couples, to families with children of any age where they have a place to play and hangout in a lower level rec room, to baby boomers,” said Mann. “And there is a growing employment base in this area with people looking for upscale executive housing.”
The Fairway Villas offer comprehensive 24/7 maintenance. “In a typical maintenance-provided ownership situation, it’s not unusual to have exterior maintenance and landscaping covered,” said Alpert. “But for this rental product, it is full-service inside and out, which allows the residents more free-time and the security of locking and leaving their home when travelling.”
Only a short walk away at Lenexa City Center are numerous restaurants and boutiques, the Lenexa Rec Center, and the Lenexa Public Market featuring indoor and outdoor entertainment and activities. Additionally, Johnson County will be opening a state-of-the-art library in 2019.
Residents here are also only minutes away from quick and easy access to Highways I-435, I-35, K-10 and K-7, offering short drive times to metro area shopping, dining and entertainment areas on the Country Club Plaza, South Overland Park, the Crossroads Art District, Leawood, and Downtown. KCI airport and Lawrence are also only 30 minutes away.
According to Mann, “Our villa leasing offers a care-free lifestyle and grants you all your favorite things about owning a home, without the constraints of home ownership.”
The Fairways at City Center
Prices: Starting at $3,150 per month.
Directions: I-435 to west on 87th St. Parkway, go west to Winchester and turn south, then turn right on Mill Creek Road to the Model Home at 8891 Mill Creek Road.
Model Home Hours: Thursday and Friday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday and Sunday Noon to 5 p.m., or by appointment.
Contact: For information about pre-leasing a luxury villa, call the leasing office at 913-283-9958.
Website: fairwayvillascitycenter.com.
