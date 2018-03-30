Happy Easter from your friends at Cider Mill Ridge

The marketing team at Cider Mill Ridge is excited to announce the opening of the final plat this summer. A majority of the 58 lots are walkouts, some offer views of the Kansas City skyline, others offer views overlooking the park and many are on cul-de-sacs. With amenities such as a pool, a children’s playground, extensive walking trails, 3-hole Frisbee golf course and extensive green space all in walking distance, Cider Mill Ridge will continue to be The Place to live in Parkville. Couple the new lots and its amenities with Cider Mill Ridge’s location in the highly sought-after Park Hill School District, selling will be brisk.
The beauty of this location, your elementary aged children will attend Graden Elementary School, a nationally recognized Blue Ribbon School, a “Leader in Me School” and has received the Missouri Gold Star School Award. A great education does not stop at Graden Elementary, this year the Park Hill School district can brag about having the highest composite score on the ACT Test of any school district in the entire Missouri/Kansas region. Congratulations for this tremendous achievement.
Besides being located minutes from Graden Elementary you are also just minutes from the largest retail center Parkville has to offer. Parkville Commons is a 250,000-square-foot retail center, whose shops offer basic necessities. You can buy their groceries at Price Chopper, pick up dry cleaning at Pride Cleaners, find their everyday needs at Walgreen’s and dine at Nick-n-Jake’s, Rusty Horse Tavern, Jimmy John’s, Sakae Sushi and Pizza Hut. It is also home to the metropolitan area’s most active and vibrant health and wellness center, the Platte County Community Center/YMCA. In addition to Parkville Commons 5 minute drive, homeowners enjoy quick and easy access to The Legends at Village West, Zona Rosa, downtown Kansas City, Kansas City International Airport and a number of other destinations within 15 minutes of Cider Mill Ridge.
If this great location is not enough, Cider Mill Ridge has a recognized group of builders. SAB Homes has captured the coveted Parade of Homes Grand Award for it homes at Cider Mill Ridge and the savvy buyer looks forward to this year’s entry into the Spring Parade. Complimenting SAB Homes are Klopfenstine Homes, RH Custom Homes and Northland Construction and Management. With this impressive builder group, prospective buyers will find a wide variety of floor plans at Cider Mill Ridge that appeal to everyone from young families to empty-nesters. Styles include ranch, reverse ranch, 1 1/2-story and two-story designs featuring extensive interior features such as granite counters, hardwood floors, kitchen islands, walk-in pantries, custom cabinets, architectural arches and extensive wood trim.
Cider Mill Ridge continues to make all the right changes to attract the new family looking for schools to the empty nester looking to enjoy their retirement years with walking trails, golf, pool and children’s playground are all an easy walk or golf cart drive away. It has been a great working with the developer, FiveStar Lifestyles, and the sales team at Cider Mill Ridge stated Scott Bamesberger, owner of SAB Homes.
With its award-winning designs, convenient location, top schools, charming small-town feel, included amenities and unparalleled value, Cider Mill Ridge at The National has become the go-to place for residents of all needs in the Northland. Agents and buyers may stop by Cider Mill Ridge Information Center at 9675 Apple Blossom Lane, Parkville, call 913-890-3596 or visit the website at CiderMillRidge.com for detailed community and home information.
Cider Mill Ridge
Prices: Starting from the mid $300’s.
Location: Information Center at 9675 Apple Blossom Lane, Parkville 64152
Hours: 12-5 p.m. Friday through Sunday, or by appointment.
Contact: 913-890-3596.
Web: CiderMillRidge.com.
Comments