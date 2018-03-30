The benefits of selling your house direct with Home Downsizing Solutions

Spring brings with it warmer weather and a sense of renewal. It’s no wonder, then, that this is one of the most popular times of year to sell your house. Perhaps you’ve decided to downsize and start fresh in a new space, yet you’re hesitant because you don’t want to deal with the twists and turns of the listing process.
Here’s the good news: there’s an easier, faster and much less stressful way to sell your house. The Sierra Group, LLC is a group of professional home buyers; and more than that, they’re a solutions team. Selling a house isn’t a cookie-cutter process, and that’s why The Sierra Group is committed to helping each client make the best decision for a particular situation.
Part of that client commitment includes educating clients on the home selling and downsizing process. The Sierra Group’s website, for example, is a virtual treasure trove of information, including a comparison chart that quickly shows the difference between working with an agent to sell your house compared to selling your house yourself with a company like The Sierra Group.
Consider one aspect of the traditional home selling process: commissions. If you list and sell your house with an agent, you can typically expect around 6 percent of your final sale price to go toward agent commissions.
With The Sierra Group, you pay no commission since the company buys your house directly from you.
Other advantages to selling your house directly to The Sierra Group include:
No closing fees
No home inspections or financing contingencies
No appraisals
Offers are immediate and most closings happen within a week
No need to worry about home repairs or cleaning; your house will be purchased as-is
Another compelling reason to sell your house directly to The Sierra Group? The peace of mind that comes with a flexible closing/move-out timeline.
If, for example, you want to sell your house and move into a senior living community, it can be difficult to juggle the timeline of selling a house and securing a place to live in that community.
“Openings at senior living communities fluctuate in availability, and I think some people hesitate to sell their houses because they don’t want to sell and be homeless before they’re able to move into the community,” said Ben Souchek, founder and owner of The Sierra Group, LLC. “Or they don’t want to move into a community and leave behind a vacant house.”
The Sierra Group can quickly close on the sale of a house, but they’ll then give the seller 30, 60, even 90 days to move into their new home or community. That flexibility not only brings welcome peace of mind, but also significant value worth thousands of dollars since sellers don’t have to deal with unnecessary moves or temporary housing and/or storage.
Those interested in selling their house and downsizing are encouraged to explore The Sierra Group’s website, which includes a free downsizing kit, “Secrets to Downsizing My House.”
Having access to this information helps sellers better understand their options so that they can make the best decision. Additionally, The Sierra Group’s transparency about the process also resonates with sellers who may otherwise be skeptical of a house selling process that doesn’t follow the traditional, one-size-fits-all real estate model.
“We’ve had some prospective clients ask, ‘What’s the catch? This sounds too good to be true,’” Souchek said. “What I explain is that the benefits we offer are of value, and that’s why sellers work with us.”
Visit www.HomeDownsizingSolutions.com today to learn more about the benefits of selling your house directly to The Sierra Group, LLC. And if you have questions or want to move forward with selling your house, call them toll-free at (855) 291-5005. The thought of moving into a new house can be downright exhilarating—and The Sierra Group can help you start that new chapter with an easily, enjoyable sales process.
The Sierra Group, LLC
Contact: Toll-free at (855) 291-5005 or www.HomeDownsizingSolutions.com
