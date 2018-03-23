Local real estate firm delivers successful sale, support to grieving client

Although many people take financial and legal steps to prepare for a loved one’s passing, the tasks that follow can quickly become daunting — especially if real estate is involved.
That was the case for a Colorado couple that recently worked with House Buyers KC to sell a Prairie Village home. Before the homeowner passed away, she had transferred the house to her daughter’s name. Yet the couple still needed to prepare the home to be listed and sell it, preferably quickly.
“They were in town for the funeral and saw a Kansas City Star story about us,” said Kyle Walchshauser, sales acquisition, House Buyers KC. “They wanted a quick, easy process.”
For House Buyers KC, that process always begins with an initial consultation, during which the House Buyers KC team learns more about the seller and any possible challenges they might be facing.
The consultation also includes an evaluation of the property. The House Buyers KC team examines the home and identifies any repairs or updates that need to be made before the home is listed. And for prospective sellers who may have anxiety about their home’s condition — or don’t have time to make repairs or updates themselves — the House Buyers KC team is experienced in working with construction, cleaning and other home-related issues, both large and small.
For the House Buyers KC, working with clients is about so much more than completing the sale of a home.
“It’s about helping people, doing something we love and making a difference,” said Chad Lower, manager.
That commitment to each client — and helping them successfully navigate specific challenges that may otherwise impede the sale of their home — have helped House Buyers KC stand apart from the competition.
“The Prairie Village client met with several other investors but chose House Buyers KC,” Walchshauser said. “Other investors offered more money for the home, but also required more from the client, including inspections.”
Instead, House Buyers KC works tirelessly to make the process as easy and efficient as possible. The goal is to relieve the seller of any burdens: preparing the house to go to market, quickly selling the home for financial or other reasons, or any number of other possible scenarios.
For the Colorado couple, that not only meant a speedy sale, but also reassurance that House Buyers KC would oversee the home’s preparation for listing. And when the couple realized they had forgotten to take some items after the home’s closing, House Buyers KC was happy to accommodate their request to stop by and retrieve the items. It was a small but significant gesture to a client who was in the midst of a difficult and emotional situation.
That approach to business not only helps ensure that House Buyers KC delivers a successful experience to each seller — it also leaves a lasting impact on every House Buyers KC client.
“It’s nice to work with people with hearts and souls who care about my home,” said Denise Canon, a House Buyers KC client. “We had talked to other companies before House Buyers KC, but they were all transactional. They don’t have the emotion and heart of House Buyers KC.”
House Buyers KC
Location: 6900 College Blvd., #930, Overland Park, Kan.
Contact: (913) 777-4444
