Award Winning Winterset Announces Phase 32!

The premier Executive community in western Jackson County began issuing Phase 31 building permits in January and sold-out last week…if you haven’t visited Winterset, this is the time to find out why the demand is so high!
Winterset began with an environmental vision and has grown into a 1,200 acre, national award-winning Master Planned community with nature at the forefront. Just 20 minutes from the Country Club Plaza, the “Livability” of Winterset has led to the construction of 1,100 executive homes in five distinct neighborhoods: the Summit, Park, Woods, Garden and Valley. The preserved nature areas with running creeks, waterfalls, exposed limestone rocks and forests with trees as old as 150 years gives you the feeling you are in the Ozarks and not close-in to Overland Park and downtown.
“Each of the five neighborhoods of Winterset has direct access to more than nine miles of walking trails leading to our 100-Acre Wood, which is actually 150 acres of old-growth forest resting in the Cedar Creek Valley” said David Gale, President of Gale Communities, Inc. “As we added acreage, individual neighborhoods were oriented to preserve the native forests, natural creeks and streams with parks, trails, three distinct swimming complexes, lighted tennis courts, and two lakes spread throughout, creating an aesthetically pleasing community and a place that our residents are proud to call home. In Phase 31 we will be adding our third Butterfly Garden.”
Winterset Valley, the newest of the five neighborhoods, features single family homes ranging from $425,000 to $1 million. In Phase 30 and 31 there are four furnished models and three specs currently available or under construction. Buyers who act within the next 60 days may still choose the finishes in the spec homes in Phase 31. Phase 32, with selected lots backing to the 100-Acre Wood will be under construction this summer.
The Brookline by SAB Homes is located at 172 SW Roosevelt Ridge and offers gracious entertaining space as well as lots of room for everyone. On the main floor, the master suite is well-appointed and spacious with a very large walk-in closet. Another room on the main floor can be a private office or guest suite. The great room is open to the kitchen and dining room, providing room for everyone to enjoy time together. Upstairs, you'll find three more bedrooms and a bonus loft space, which is perfect for a playroom, hobby room or bonus space. There is an extra washer/dryer hook-up on this floor too. Still need room to grow? The lower level offers an ample recreation area with room for a bar and game tables, plus a half bath. Finishing the lower level could also add two or three more bedrooms and a full bath to this home. The Brookline is priced at $509,950.
The Riviera, at 3196 SW Mowat Drive by Pfeifer Homes is a reverse story and one-half with five bedrooms and four baths. Priced at $582,500, it features a dramatic curved staircase. In the open floorplan the great room flows into the kitchen and dining areas and to the outdoor living space for gracious and open entertaining.
The environmental design ‘Planning with Trees’ resulted in Winterset being the only planned community in the four-state region to be awarded the prestigious Global ReLeaf designation by the NAHB and American Forests. With thousands of tree plantings and hundreds of acres of preserved parkland, seven miles of walking trails, two fishing lakes, butterfly gardens and pocket parks galore, Winterset homeowners are never far from nature.
Gale has named the streets within Winterset Valley after noteworthy American naturalists with the hope that future generations will continue to honor and protect the distinctive ‘Rock, Water and Trees’ of the five Winterset neighborhoods.
Winterset Valley is located in the highly rated Lee’s Summit School District. Children attend Cedar Creek Elementary in the center of Winterset, Summit Lakes Middle School and Lee’s Summit West High School. Lee’s Summit School District has won Missouri’s Distinction in Performance Award, the state’s highest recognition for academic achievement.
“With its well-rounded activities, including championship robotics, sports, broadcasting, music and theater programs, and top-notch academic performance, plus being fully-funded, Lee’s Summit West is a top choice for many, knowing parents,” Gale said with a smile.
Winterset Valley is located on the west side of Lee’s Summit and has quick access to Interstate 470. It is 15 minutes east of Overland Park, and 20 minutes from the Plaza in Kansas City. Less than a half-mile to the west is the 5,000-acre Longview Park with recreational activities including baseball, picnicking, boating, fishing, hiking and a large beach for swimming. Also close by is Longview College and the Fred Arbanas Golf Course.
“Winterset has evolved wonderfully,” Gale said. “Over 1,100 families happily living in Winterset is a humble testament to the credibility of our environmental efforts over the years.”
Winterset Valley
Model office: 3104 SW Muir Dr., Lee’s Summit, 64081
Directions: For the next several months the Hwy 470/View High Dr. bridge is being modernized so avoid that interchange. Please Google “3104 SW Muir Dr., Lee’s Summit” to find us. There are several alternative routes to get to us on the west-side of Lee’s Summit.
Hours: Models open seven days, noon to 5 p.m.
Authorized Winterset Builders: SAB Homes, JFE Construction, Signature Builders, Pfeifer Homes, TruMark Homes and Gale Home Builders.
Contact For Resale and New Home: Better Homes and Gardens Kansas City Homes Realtors Leslie Marshall 816-500-5087, Kurt Lutz 816-313-7674 and Susie Zammar-Gale 816-520-0409
Web: WintersetValley.com
Comments