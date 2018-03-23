Spring holds much promise at the Darol Rodrock Foundation

Spring has been a busy season for the Darol Rodrock Foundation! The foundation is continuing its support of Dayton Moore’s incredible “C” You At The “K” program, which reaches out to students in underserved areas of the city. Once a month during the Royals’ season, a dozen high-school students from local organizations are invited to Kauffman Stadium to watch batting practice and receive a 30-minute character-building and leadership discussion from Moore and guests—all before being treated to dinner and a Royals game. Chris Vleisides / Jason Hanna Submitted photo