Spring holds much promise at the Darol Rodrock Foundation

The earth may be blooming in flowers, but the Darol Rodrock Foundation is blooming in good works. This spring has been an incredible one for the Foundation, heralding in exciting changes and potential for the charity—and the special children it supports.
Firstly, the Darol Rodrock Foundation is continuing its support of Dayton Moore’s “C” You At The “K” program, which reaches out to students in underserved areas of the city. Moore, the Senior Vice President of Baseball Operations and General Manager of the Royals, started the organization in January of 2014.
Once a month during the Royals’ season, a dozen high-school students from local organizations are invited to Kauffman Stadium to watch batting practice and receive a 30-minute character-building and leadership discussion from Moore and guests—all before being treated to dinner and a Royals game! The aim of these presentations is character building, focusing on these integral “c” qualities: care, character, coach, commitment, competitor, composure, comprehension, concentration, confidence, and courage.
Darol is scheduled to speak with some six groups of young people through the fantastic program. “Dayton’s program is always such a great experience for me,” Darol says. “Just getting to meet those great kids and Dayton, who is one of the most charismatic men I’ve ever met. This sponsorship is so exciting. It focuses on kids, and it has a genuine leader at the helm. Dayton motivates and inspires. It’s a truly incredible program.”
Still, this is only the beginning to the spectacular plans in the works at the Darol Rodrock Foundation. Darol has long set his sights on building transitional housing for kids aging out of foster care—including dorms, a dining hall, full-time counselors, and a manager to overlook the “Darol Rodrock Academy.”
Excitingly, the Foundation put a bid in on a former Ursuline convent in Paola, Kan. Made up of some 65,000 feet of living space and 40 bedrooms, the convent sits on 36 rolling acres of ground, complete with barns. It is a most magnificent property, and the Foundation has such hopes for it. While this exhilarating plan is just in its infancy, the Foundation plans to close on the property by early fall, if inspections all go well.
The Darol Rodrock Academy would fill a very real need. According to FosterAdopt Connect, it’s estimated that some 250 children will age out of foster care in Kansas this year alone. Unfortunately, these young people aren’t prepared to enter the real world. Nationally, 71% of the girls who age out will have a child out of wedlock before the age of 21. Seventy-four percent of boys and 43% of girls will report being incarcerated. Another 40% will be homeless—because more than half of these young people will find themselves unemployed by age 25. For those who do hold jobs, the majority will not earn a living wage. It’s exceptionally difficult to earn a decent income when 1 in 5 is without a high-school diploma or GED in their mid-20s.
And the way the system is set up, there is little hope in breaking this vicious cycle. There is less than a 3% chance for children who’ve aged out of foster care to earn a college degree at any point in their life.
The Darol Rodrock Foundation, through the Darol Rodrock Academy, hopes to change all that. It is the Foundation’s hope to provide guidance, tech training, and services to help these young people continue their education or get a solid job. Plans include offering therapy for emotional support so these kids can help leave the shadows of their pasts behind them. With a helping hand, these young people will have a real chance at a life.
“I remember all too well the feelings of hopelessness and fear as I was shuffled from orphanage to foster home, with no place to truly call ‘home,’” Darol says. “I believe these young people have been treated inhumanely by society. We have not taken care of these kids. We need to raise awareness of what these young people are enduring, and we need to offer them a helping hand and let them know that they have value. It’s my hope the Darol Rodrock Academy can be a life changer—a lifesaver—for these kids.”
Started in 2014, The Darol Rodrock Foundation has allowed Darol to reach out and help local children in foster care. Through his efforts, children have been gifted school supplies, clothes, and other basic needs. Care packages have been sent to college-aged kids, while local children have been treated to holiday parties, gifts, and more. The Foundation would deeply appreciate all prayers and support as it sets its sights on building a permanent home for these often forgotten children.
