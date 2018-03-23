Phase IV estates opens to fast-paced reservations, new models under construction

The award-winning community of Chapel Hill is known for offering a variety of homes and thoughtfully designed floor plans by some of the area’s most accomplished builders. And let’s not forget: a magnificent setting in south Overland Park!
The rare opportunity this celebrated new home development offers will soon be enhanced with the recent opening of Phase IV in The Estates, featuring 80 new, impressive homesites, approximately 80 percent of which are daylight and walkout locations adjacent to community green spaces. Homesite pricing in the newest phase is from the $80,000s to $130,000s, and homesites range up to 6/10 of an acre in size. Homesites are available now for reservations, which can be done at the community information office and model home located at 16704 Haskins.
Chapel Hill Estates’ phase four will feature an expanded amenity package, in addition to current amenities including a lagoon-shaped swimming pool, tot lot and walking trails. Homeowners will enjoy a second swimming pool that’s competition-sized, a clubhouse in which residents can entertain guests, an expanded tot lot and a pickle ball court in the next phase. New, fresh floor plans by award-winning builders will be affordably priced starting from the mid-$400,000s. The community also continues to be open to buyers’ selected outside building companies with developer approval.
“Chapel Hill is situated in one of the most picturesque areas of southern Overland Park,” said Bill Gerue with Weichert Realtors Graham-Welch, who markets the community. “We have home plans to fit nearly any lifestyle needs, and for those wanting a new home by spring, we have several homes that will be available to close on in the next 30-90 days.”
Current available homes include Nick Zvacek Construction’s reverse 1½-story Craftsman II with 30-day delivery, priced at $489,000 and located at 16808 Gillette St.; and an Anderson 1½-story at 12913 W. 168th St., priced at $448,500 with 30-day delivery.
Additional soon-to-be available homes include Dutton Homes’ two-story Bristol plan, which includes a finished lower level and is located at 12909 W. 168th St. The home features 5+ bedrooms, five bathrooms and is priced at $457,963, with an approximate completion time of 45-60 days.
Bickimer Construction has two Jefferson reverse 1½-story plans that can be delivered in the next 30 days. The homes are located at 16900 and 17000 Gillette and are priced between $497,495 and $498,020. The model home is located at 16720 Haskins and is open daily to tour.
Parkview Homes features the Broadmoor III reverse 1½-story at 12913 W. 171st Street, a homesite that backs to greenspace. The home includes a walkout/up basement and is priced at $498,900 with the ability to make interior color selections now.
James Engle Custom Homes has two available homes. The first is an Emery reverse 1½-story home at 17004 Gillette on a location that backs to green space. Priced at $526,931, the home includes a walkout lower level, covered deck and 60-day delivery.
The second is a Laurel 1½-story floor plan at 12900 W. 170th Street. The home includes a daylight lower level, covered deck with a see-through fireplace and 60-day delivery, priced at $531,515.
In addition to an exciting new selection of homesites, prospective buyers will also have an opportunity to choose from an enticing array of floor plans provided by the community’s incredible builder team. An expanded builder line-up now includes current builders Don Julian Builders, Parkview Homes, James Engle Custom Homes, Bickimer Construction, Nick Zvacek Construction and Comerio Corporation, as well as new-to-Chapel Hill builders Suma Design & Construction, Rob Washam Homes, NewMark Homes, Encore Homes, Roeser Homes, Dutton Homes and JFE Homes.
Chapel Hill is spread over 240 acres and is currently home to 280+ families. When complete, the community will consist of 550+ homes. The rural-like charm of the community has been secured with the reservation of 70 acres of greenspace.
Additionally, the Heritage Park Complex is adjacent to Chapel Hill, covering more than 1,200 acres. Heritage Park features an 18-hole golf course and a 40-acre lake for fishing, sailing and swimming. A 30-acre off-leash dog park is a popular amenity, as are picnic cabanas, sports fields, a new 18-hole championship Frisbee course and green spaces.
Chapel Hill is located in Overland Park at 167th Street and Pflumm Road (across from Heritage Park). Model homes are open daily until 5 p.m. (except for major holidays). To learn more about this incredible opportunity, contact Bill Gerue and Krissy Kempinger with Weichert Graham-Welch LLC at 913-681-8383 or visit www.ChapelHillKC.com.
Chapel Hill
Prices: Chapel Hill Estates, low $400,000s to upper $700,000s.
Location: 167th Street and Pflumm Road, Overland Park.
Hours: Sales information center open daily until 5 p.m. (except major holidays) on 167th Street just east of Pflumm Road.
Contact: Bill Gerue and Krissy Kempinger with Weichert Graham-Welch LLC at 913-681-8383.
Web: ChapelHillKC.com
