Idyllic Lenexa oasis redefines golf course living

Once you enter Cottonwood Canyon, you’ll be immediately captivated by the unparalleled beauty of the lush terrain and what many agree are some of the best views in Kansas City.
A big part of what makes Cottonwood Canyon such an idyllic, picturesque community is Canyon Farms Golf Club. Rather than being confined to a designated piece of land adjacent to Cottonwood Canyon’s homes, the scenic golf course winds through the neighborhood, further enhancing the enviable surroundings while giving golfers a unique opportunity to test their skills.
“Canyon Farms is built on a rock quarry,” said Leigh Ann Marshall, director of memberships and marketing, Canyon Farms Golf Club. “The course is rustic, as is the landscaping. It’s also a challenging course.”
A brisk pace of construction activity continues throughout Cottonwood Canyon. And in preparation for the upswing in golf course traffic, work is also underway at Canyon Farms, including the construction of a brand-new clubhouse, scheduled to open in early summer.
“We’re very excited about the new clubhouse, and our members have been looking forward to it for a long time,” Marshall said. “The new clubhouse will include all of the bells and whistles like a fitness center, locker rooms and a swimming pool. The biggest difference will be our restaurant, an upscale concept managed by KC Hopps. The restaurant will be open to the public, which means no food and beverage minimums for our members.”
Additionally, Marshall said a renovation of Canyon Farms’ hole 3 — the course’s signature hole — was just completed. The hole includes a waterfall feature that Marshall said is “just beautiful.”
Golf enthusiasts who have dreamed of living steps away from a golf course are encouraged to explore available homesites at Cottonwood Canyon. Just 20 homesites remain in the enclave-like community, and interested buyers should reach out to the Cottonwood Canyon marketing team to beat the spring rush.
Prospective buyers who act quickly will also have a prime opportunity to take advantage of new floor plans that will soon be available from several members of the Cottonwood Canyon building team, including B.L. Rieke Homes, LDH Construction, LG Homes and D and D Building, Inc. Not only do these builders effortlessly blend timeless design with modern functionality; they each have a reputation for quality that helps make Cottonwood Canyon among the most sought-after new home destinations in the Kansas City area. Home prices start in the $500,000s.
Not only is this an ideal time to buy in Cottonwood Canyon — it’s also the best time to purchase a Canyon Farms golf membership. Individual, family and junior membership options are available.
“Right now is an ideal time to join because the initiation fee is low, so members can get in at the ground level,” Marshall said.
And because Canyon Farms Golf Club is managed by GreatLIFE KC, members can play for free at more than 20 other area golf courses, including Staley Farms, Falcon Ridge and Deer Creek.
Stately, expertly built homes; natural terrain enhanced by the picturesque design of Canyon Farms Golf Club; a prime Lenexa location that’s near highways and the Lenexa City Center — it’s no wonder that Cottonwood Canyon has earned a well-deserved reputation as a go-to destination for homeowners who covet quality, luxury, beauty and convenience.
“Where else are you going to get golf, water, and be as close to the Lenexa City Center and all that’s going on there?” said Bruce Rieke of B.L. Rieke Homes, a member of Cottonwood Canyon’s building team. “Cottonwood Canyon is right in the middle of it.”
Cottonwood Canyon
Prices: $500,000s to over $1 million
Location: One mile west of Interstate 435 on 95th Street/Prairie Star Parkway in Lenexa
Hours: Noon to 5 p.m. Thursday through Sunday or by appointment.
Contact: Nita, Sue or Angie at (913) 492-4444 or sales@cottonwoodcanyonks.com
