Easily sell your home as-is — no stressful updates or repairs required

When you live in a home for many years, you build a treasure trove of priceless memories. And along the way, there’s a good chance you develop quite the to-do list that includes home updates and repairs. But what do you do when you’re ready to sell your home? Call House Buyers KC!
A couple recently did just that. They had already moved out of their Raymore home and built a new home on family-owned land in Independence. Yet they had lived in their Lee’s Summit home for 17 years and, before the home could be listed, it needed a number of updates.
The homeowners reached out to House Buyers KC for help. They scheduled a consultation, during which the House Buyers KC team learned more about the homeowners and also conducted a thorough evaluation of the property to identify any repairs or updates that needed to be made.
“The 21-year-old roof was original to the home and there was wallpaper in almost every room,” says Kyle Walchshauser, sales acquisition, House Buyers KC. “The master bathroom had carpet in it and the home needed updating throughout.”
Yet because the homeowners had already transitioned to their new Independence home, they simply wanted to sell the home “as-is” and close as quickly as possible. It’s in these situations that House Buyers KC’s efficient, easy process really shines.
Consider the average home listing, which might be on the market for 30 to 60 days. Factor in closings that can easily surpass 45 days, and it’s no wonder that home sales can unexpectedly fall through due to a variety of factors, leaving both the buyer and the seller scrambling for alternatives.
Instead, House Buyers KC works tirelessly to make the process as easy and efficient as possible. The goal is to relieve the seller of any burdens, including buying a home as-is and overseeing any needed construction or updates to prepare the home for listing.
For House Buyers KC, the focus is the client and ensuring they accomplish an efficient, successful sale so that they can transition into the next chapter of their lives. Selling or buying a home has traditionally been viewed as a stressful process, but it doesn’t have to be—especially when you work with House Buyers KC.
“We want everyone to feel happy about the decision they’ve made,” said Katie Mason, office admin, House Buyers KC. “We enjoy working with people and their families and do whatever we can to make it a smooth transition.”
House Buyers KC
Location: 6900 College Blvd., #930, Overland Park, Kan.
Contact: (913) 777-4444
