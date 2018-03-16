Tom French homes known for quality and craftsmanship

As one of the area’s most respected homebuilders, Tom French has been designing and building superior custom homes and maintenance-provided neighborhoods since 1978. Homes built by French are known for quality and craftsmanship, blending tradition with current design trends. His communities offer an abundance of designs with an emphasis on main floor living, featuring beautiful and extensive trim work, detailed cabinetry and show-stopping fireplaces; vaulted ceilings and open spaces allow for comfortable entertaining. The result is charm blended with ease of care.
French has four communities under construction, providing prospective buyers options to suit their specific needs, desires and lifestyles.
Located at 115th Street and Lone Elm Road, Covington Court features the successful Alderwood plan, a beautiful reverse story and a half design with three bedrooms, two and a half bathrooms, and a two-car garage. A new plan, The Ensley, offers a similar open design but has two bedrooms on the main level. The plan flows from the entry to the kitchen, dining room and great room. The large master suite includes a bathroom with double vanities and a large custom tiled shower, which boasts a seat and recessed shelf. The finished lower level includes a large recreation room, third bedroom and full bathroom.
“Covington Court offers quality, location and a superior maintenance plan,” said Marilyn Duffy, on-site agent with Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate, Kansas City Homes. “Developed and built by Tom French, you get peace of mind that you have a home built with care, experience and the highest quality. The villas feature hardwood floors, vaulted ceilings, granite, beautiful decorator tile, crown molding, covered decks and many more upgrades.”
There are home sites to start from the ground up, or consider one of ten homes, many available immediately, with prices starting in the $370s. Phase two will be opening this Spring, offering walkout home sites.
Just to the west is the single family community Covington Creek. This neighborhood offers a variety of plans, with prices starting in the low $400s and includes several walkout home sites to choose from, many backing to greenspace. Developed by French, Covington Creek has available homes built by Gabriel Homes, JFE Construction and New Mark Homes. For buyers wanting to move quickly, the model and a spec home are ready for occupancy, plus an additional spec home is underway. Additional options will soon be available as Hogan Homes and Symphony Homes are starting construction on four new floor plans.
Situated at College and Montclaire Drive in Olathe, Gatewood Villas is a secluded, 21 home site neighborhood where all of the stand-alone, maintenance-provided villas have walkout lower levels and back up to wooded greenspace. This community has easy access to K10 & K7 Highways, allowing homeowners to quickly get anywhere in the greater Kansas City area, Lawrence and Topeka.
The reverse story and a half residences boast four bedrooms, three bathrooms, three-car garages, and 2,500 to 3,000 square feet of exceptionally finished living space that buyers have come to expect from Tom French Homes. Four homes are under construction, including two ready within 60 days.
“Gatewood Villas is more than amazing Tom French homes. It is a small unique community offering homeowners a serene lifestyle that allows them to decompress at the end of the day,” stated Susan Hoskinson with Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate, Kansas City Homes.
The Cottages of Cross Point Creek, located in Lenexa within the mixed-use Lenexa City Center, offers a ‘New Urbanism’ lifestyle in a community of 30 Craftsman inspired homes for those wanting to downsize without compromising on style and livability. Only three new homes remain, all the Richland three bedroom ranch plan with a rear entry garage, starting at $399,950.
For more information, call Susan Hoskinson with Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate, Kansas City Homes at 913-484-2839 or visit TomFrenchHomes.com or NewHomesKC.net.
