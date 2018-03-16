New homes available in resort-style community, perfect for families

Spring is just around the corner, and that means the long, hot days of summer aren’t far behind. There’s nothing better than spending a few leisurely hours relaxing at the pool. And if you live in Cedar Creek’s Valley Ridge or The Crossings at Southglen, the pool is just a short stroll away.
That proximity to some of Cedar Creek’s acclaimed resort-style amenities, as well as Cedar Creek Elementary School, is just one reason that both neighborhoods continue to be a popular choice for prospective buyers, including families. And with a brisk pace of construction accelerating new home availability in both neighborhoods, prospective buyers eager to live in Cedar Creek have no shortage of exciting purchase opportunities in a range of price points—one of the reasons that Tabernacle Homes has been part of the community’s building team for nearly 12 years.
“There’s an exclusivity that comes with Cedar Creek, but at the same time, you can live there in the $400,000s,” said Steve Trued of Tabernacle Homes. “It’s not one of those neighborhoods that’s simply out of reach. Our feeling is that a home is important to a family, whether it’s their first home or their dream home. We’re not stuck in just one price range.”
In Valley Ridge, which is also near Olathe City Park, a variety of speculative homes are underway from the neighborhood’s building team, which includes New Mark Homes, Roeser Homes, James Engle Custom Homes, C&M Builders and Gabriel Homes.
Never miss a local story.
James Engle Custom Homes has a 1½-story, four-bedroom, 3½-bathroom Laurel II floor plan at 11366 S. Houston Street and priced at $561,595. A four-bedroom, 3½-bathroom, 1½-story Porter floor plan from Roeser Homes is located at 11371 S. Houston Street and priced at $511,950. A two-story Makenna floor plan from Gabriel Homes is located at 25110 W. 114th Court. Priced at $417,507, the home has four bedrooms and 3½ bathrooms.
New Mark Homes is building a two-story Avalon floor plan at 25143 W. 114th Court with five bedrooms and four bathrooms, priced at $519,900. And C&M Builders has a 1½-story Wetherford III floor plan at 25171 W. 114th Street with four bedrooms and 3½-bathrooms, priced at $641,210.
Additionally, a new model row is underway, featuring homes from Gabriel Homes, C&M Builders, James Engle Custom Homes, Roeser Homes and New Mark Homes. The models will open this spring. Tabernacle Homes and Pauli Homes also have speculative homes for sale.
For prospective buyers who prefer a custom-built home, a number of spectacular homesites are available that take full advantage of the semi-wooded terrain and surrounding scenery. Homes in Valley Ridge start in the mid-$400,000s.
Can’t wait to start your next chapter in Cedar Creek? A two-story Wakefield floor plan from Rodrock Homes is available for immediate occupancy in The Crossings at Southglen. Priced at $409,950, the home includes four bedrooms, 3 ½ bathrooms and 2,553 square feet of living space.
A reverse 1½-story Austin floor plan from LDH Construction, priced at $479,950, is underway in the neighborhood and scheduled to be completed within the next 30 days.
And for prospective buyers who prefer a custom-built home in The Crossings at Southglen, just three homesites remain, all of which offer picturesque cul-de-sac locations and two of which back to greenspace. Homesite prices start in the upper $60,000s.
The expertly built homes are undoubtedly a significant part of Cedar Creek’s appeal. Yet prospective buyers are also drawn by the community’s resort-style amenities, which make both recreation and relaxation effortless.
Spend a few hours in one of two swimming pools, enjoy a sunset stroll around the 65-acre Shadow Lake or make the most of a membership at the award-winning, 18-hole Shadow Glen Golf Club. Homeowners also have access to four lighted tennis courts, jogging and walking trails, the Swim & Racquet Club and an indoor gymnasium that’s equipped for basketball, volleyball, aerobics and a performance stage.
Families living in Cedar Creek will be served by the award-winning Olathe School District, including the new, state-of-the-art Olathe West High School, which has been enthusiastically received by parents and students alike. Cedar Creek is also near St. James Academy Catholic High School.
The architecturally diverse neighborhoods, luxurious amenities, prime location and stately homes—it all adds up to a total lifestyle package that makes Cedar Creek the perfect place to call home. And that’s just what one of the Cedar Creek builders did after falling in love with the community.
“I build all over the Kansas City metro area, which means I have the flexibility to build my home where I want,” said Austin Roeser of Roeser Homes, who’s building his new home in the Hidden Lake Estates neighborhood. “I choose Cedar Creek.”
Cedar Creek
Directions: Kansas 10 to Cedar Creek Parkway, south to community entrance.
Contact: Ken Rosberg, Jeff Sheppard or Linda Cahow-Stanton, 913-829-6500.
Comments