Loch Lloyd debuts maintenance-provided luxury living

The Village of Loch Lloyd is a private gated community in the suburbs of Kansas City highlighted by an unparalleled resort lifestyle and Kansas City’s lowest property taxes. While Loch Lloyd is a development for everyone, its newest phase is particularly attractive to empty nesters looking to live in an active, healthy community with a vibrant social fabric.
Located on a wooded cul-de-sac overlooking a picturesque inlet, 18 villas will comprise this new maintenance-provided enclave in the community — The Cove. Twelve of the homesites overlook the water and four offer wooded views, with lot sizes ranging from approximately 1/8 of an acre to a half-acre.
Homes will be priced from $600,000 to $800,000 with 18 different exterior elevations. In keeping with Loch Lloyd’s discerning standards, no two homes will look the same.
Floor plans range from 2,800 to 3,300 square feet and the model home floor plans each offer a selection of three interior finish levels, at least three bedrooms and bathrooms and up to three-car garages with a side-entry option. They are all designed for first-floor living with the master bedroom and a flex room on the main floor, along with an open design that flows from the entry to the kitchen, dining or breakfast room and to the welcoming great room. The lower level features an entertainment room, bar and two to three additional bedrooms with bathrooms. All of the plans offer a sun patio or covered lanai featuring a fireplace and media capacity to better enjoy the enclave’s serene setting.
The unique villas in The Cove will be situated on large homesites, much larger than those typically found in maintenance-provided communities. Several of the homesites are designed to accommodate full walkout lower levels, while others lend themselves to single-level or 1½-story layouts. In The Cove, homes are custom designed for every lot based on that location’s topography.
“Offering multiple styles and finishes, these villas are anything but ‘cookie-cutter,’” said Ashlea Black, Director of Real Estate Sales and Marketing for Loch Lloyd. “With exterior elements of stacked stone, stucco, brick and concrete tile roofs, the villas are exceptional and have been designed exclusively for this enclave by KC Architecture Principal Tom McDonough.”
Black continued, “The Cove is a continuation of Loch Lloyd’s master plan guided by the unwavering vision of the developers, Cliff Illig and the Patterson Family Trust. Their commitment to providing options for residents at every stage of life is evident with this new neighborhood. Double Eagle Builders has established itself as a leader in home building at our sister property, The National, and will be the dedicated builder for this part of the community.” Build time in The Cove is approximately one year.
The combined monthly homeowners’ association and neighborhood fee will be approximately $400 and includes convenient “lock-and-leave” living. Provided maintenance includes an annual spring clean-up of the entire villa yard, lawn mowing and edging, irrigation sprinklers with winterization each fall, annual flowers planted twice a year and cut-back of perennial flowers once a year, maintenance of all flower beds, annual flower bed and tree mulch application, flower bed weeding and shrub pruning, lawn fertilization and weed control, an annual fall clean-up and snow and ice removal from driveways and walkways. Curbside trash and recycling pickup, common area maintenance, an off-leash dog park and children’s park, walking trails and security are also included in the monthly fee.
Residents of this idyllic neighborhood will have access to the south marina and lakeside walking trail just steps away from their front doors. The 110-acre lake at Loch Lloyd is approximately 40 feet at its deepest point and over a mile long, the perfect setting for the sculls, kayaks and pontoon boats that dot the lake throughout warmer months. A “no wake” policy provides a peaceful experience for all, including those who prefer to fish at the spring-fed lake, which is home to a variety of wildlife.
The Cove is located approximately two minutes from the heart of the community — The Country Club at Loch Lloyd, where residents come together to enjoy all the venues that encourage healthy lifestyles, including the fully equipped fitness center, tennis courts and swimming pools, and the Tom Watson Signature Design golf course. The resort lifestyle and strong sense of community is never more present than in the clubhouse, which offers formal and informal dining venues, bars, decks and patios with exceptional food provided by the award-winning culinary staff.
While touring The Cove, prospective buyers will also have a chance to learn more about an exciting new addition to Loch Lloyd. A new, gated entrance is under construction on the north end of the property near the Kansas state line.
“We are excited to offer this new connection between Loch Lloyd and neighboring Leawood and Overland Park,” Black said. “It offers easier access to the community for many of our residents and guests, and overall saves traveling time.”
Black continued, “In the coming year, the new gate and the new bridge will connect our community to all of the shopping, dining and entertainment options along 135th Street and other nearby destinations along 119th and 151st streets. We’re also pleased to be mere minutes from the new Saint Luke’s Community Hospital at 133rd Street and State Line Road that offers 24-hour health care.”
The myth that Loch Lloyd is “built out” has been dispelled with the continued expansion on the north end of our community and now the release of our newest phase, The Cove. Call or visit today to reserve your lot and enjoy maintenance-provided luxury living in Loch Lloyd!
Loch Lloyd
Prices: $500,000 to multimillion-dollar estates.
Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, noon to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday
Directions: From 135th and State Line Road, go east to Holmes Road, south two miles to the community gates.
Contact: 816-331-9500
Web: LochLloyd.com
