Jeff Lewis of “Flipping Out” to Join Local Stars at Home Show

Headlining the 2018 Greater Kansas City Home Show is Jeff Lewis, star of Bravo’s hit TV show “Flipping Out.” More than strictly a design show, viewers get a glimpse into the lives of Jeff, the folks who work with him, and his clients. By turns humorous, suspenseful, and touching, “Flipping Out” draws viewers into the world of Jeff Lewis. Home Show audiences will have the chance to ask Jeff their questions at presentations on Saturday, March 24 at 2:00 p.m. and on Sunday, March 25 at 11:00 a.m. Ask Jeff everything you’ve always wanted to know about his design strategy, celebrity clients and the cast of characters that work with him.
Along with Jeff Lewis, the Home Show is proud to present “home grown” stars Jennifer Bertrand, best known as the winner of HGTV’s “Design Star,” Tamara Day, the star of “Bargain Mansions” on the DIY Network, and Jeff and Chrysalyn Huff, owners of Restoration Emporium.
Bertrand, the Home Show emcee throughout the weekend, will share imaginative concepts utilizing mixed metals in kitchen islands and countertops.
“With Rocktops, we will be teaching the differences between all countertop materials from quartzite, to quartz, and everything in between, and what you should know when deciding,” she said. “And with my carpenter, Dustin Bates of Varsity Construction, we will be sharing how to do some DIY countertops for those who sometimes have to come up with creative moments.”
See the dynamic duo of Rocktops and Jen on Sunday, March 25 at 10:30 a.m. and hear from Jen and her carpenter, Dustin, on Saturday, March 24 at noon.
According to Day, using less upper cabinetry and more smart storage in the lower cabinets is on the rise. “Doing this makes the kitchen feel more like a part of the home,” she said. “People are using their spaces more effectively now and are capturing storage in ways that weren’t traditionally used, which is creating more organized living throughout the home.”
See Day on stage with her father, Ward Schraeder, Saturday, March 24 at 1:00 p.m. and 4:30 p.m.
The Huffs will share best practices for using reclaimed items in the home. “Recently we have been incorporating unusual recycled materials like railcar wood,” said Chrysalyn, “and it’s going to make some renovation opportunities more affordable than it has in the past.”
The couple will also talk about their exciting involvement with “Bargain Mansions ,” and a new, upcoming business venture. “We look forward to the Home Show each year,” Chrysalyn said. “It’s fun to hear the different speakers’ perspectives and we get a lot of good ideas from listening to them.”
Hear from the Huffs on Saturday, March 24 at 4:00 p.m. and Sunday, March 25 at 1:30 p.m.
In addition, color specialist Kathryn Grube, owner of Functional Color Solutions and an associate professor in the interior design program at Johnson County Community College, will share how color has the power to unite our five senses, and how selecting the correct color hue can elicit a definitive response that will enhance the desired function of a given type of interior space. Kathryn will be on stage Friday, March 23 at 6:00 p.m. and Sunday, March 25 at 3:00 p.m.
Returning to the Home Show stage on Saturday, March 24 at 3:30 p.m. is Sara Antin with tips for animal-friendly plants. And newcomer Donna Sagen will beautify your home with container gardening tips on Saturday at 11:00 a.m.
For a full schedule of the Home Show speakers, times and topics, visit KCHomeShow.com.
Click here to view the stage schedule for the Main stage and the Kids Zone.
Greater Kansas City Home Show
* Where: Bartle Hall at the Kansas City Convention Center
* When: Friday, March 23 noon – 8 p.m., Saturday, March 24 10 a.m. - 7 p.m., and Sunday, March 26, 10 a.m. - 5 pm.
* Admission: Advance Tickets: $10. After March 23 and at the door, $15. Friday Night Beer Tasting Ticket (Advance Price, Includes Admission), $15. Jeff Lewis Reserved Seating and Meet & Greet Ticket (Saturday and Sunday only), $25. Kids 12 and under are free.
* Web: KCHomeShow.com
