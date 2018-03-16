Benson Place’s newest phase opens in time for spring market

Benson Place is a 483-acre, master-planned community of over 1,300 single family homes, townhomes, patio homes and maintenance provided villas located in Kansas City, North on 96th Street just west of Flintlock Road with easy access to I-35, I-435, MO-152 & MO-291.
Situated in the heart of Shoal Creek Valley, among rolling hills and abundant parkland, Benson Place Fieldstone, the single family neighborhood, features many attributes that have led to its popularity.
“Fieldstone has been exceptionally busy this year,” notes ReeceNichols agent and Benson Place Fieldstone co-community manager Heather Duty. “Not only are the homesites remarkably beautiful, but it is a testament to the strong housing market and ongoing builder and buyer confidence throughout the Kansas City metro.”
Homes in Benson Place Fieldstone begin in the low $300,000s. The newest phase of 39 lots is now open, just in time for the demand of the early spring market.
Never miss a local story.
“Our builders are eager to begin construction in the latest phase of Fieldstone,” said Heather. “For those interested in a custom build, there is still time to select a homesite and floor plan. A limited number of homesites back to trees or greenspace and I anticipate that these will not last long.”
Homesites may be reserved for up to 30 days with a $1,000 refundable deposit, allowing time to select a builder and floor plan. In Benson Place Fieldstone, an esteemed team of builders comprised of Aspen Homes, McFarland Custom Builders, Robertson Construction, SAB Homes, Summit Homes, and Riead Home Construction afford buyers plenty of options when choosing a floor plan that best accommodates their lifestyle and budget. Duty takes pride in assisting future residents with the process.
“Helping families find or build their dream home is a wonderful,” said Heather. “It’s incredible to work with a buyer for months as their house is being built and see the look on their face the first time they walk into their completed home. After all, I’m in the community daily and the people I work with become my neighbors, too. I want them to have a great experience!”
A wide variety of move-in ready new homes are also available to tour, making it easy for those who want or need to move soon.
“Not only are there several completed homes to tour, each has distinctive features and finishes that truly leave an impression. It’s no wonder homes sell quickly in this neighborhood,” said Heather.
Many attributes have led to the strong demand for Benson Place Fieldstone, including its close proximity to the Shoal Creek Golf Course and Hodge Park. Benson Place is within the boundaries of the highly rated Liberty school district and just minutes from excellent shopping, downtown Kansas City and Kansas City International Airport.
“In addition to its incredible location, Benson Place offers amenities that all homeowners are looking for, especially families with children,” said Heather. “It’s where people want to live and residents encourage their friends and family to live here, too. There truly isn’t another neighborhood like it in the Northland.”
Community amenities include two swimming pools with cabanas, a children’s spray ground, playground, five acre lake, picnic area, walking trails and more than 40 acres of parkland and natural areas.
Benson Place is developed by Hunt Midwest, an industry leader in master planned community development for more than 25 years. Hunt Midwest is owned by the family of legendary sports pioneer, Lamar Hunt, also owners of the Kansas City Chiefs.
Benson Place Fieldstone
Prices: Starting in the low $300,000s.
Directions: I-435 to M-152 East to Shoal Creek Parkway, North to 96th Street, East to community.
Hours: Tuesday 1-5 p.m., Wednesday-Sunday 12-5 p.m. and by appointment
Contact: Heather Duty or Nikie Jo Glasbrenner, 816-792-5748
Web: HuntMidwestKC.com
Comments