Two new luxury maintenance provided homes underway at Prairiefire Villas

Prairiefire Villas in Overland Park provides a fantastic living opportunity that combines custom-built luxury homes, a close-in location, a peaceful golf course setting and proximity to the Prairiefire mixed-use development. Consisting of 18 custom homes facing the Nicklaus Golf Club at LionsGate golf course, the villas truly allow residents to live where they play and play where they live: near 135th Street between Nall and Lamar Avenues, where high-end retail shops, fine dining, and hiking and bicycle trails are just steps away.
Lambie Custom is the exclusive builder in this maintenance provided neighborhood, offering custom finishes, innovative designs and a level of luxury that is only constrained by their clients’ imagination. Respected as one of the top builders in the Kansas City area, Lambie Custom has been building homes throughout the Kansas City metropolitan area for 40 years under the leadership of founder Jim Lambie. Their reputation for quality and individuality is the perfect fit for this boutique community.
Lambie is starting two new inventory homes at Prairiefire Villas. The Augusta and Oakmont plans will offer main level living with gourmet kitchens, luxurious finishes, and beautiful outdoor living spaces including amenities such as fire pits and outdoor bar areas.
At just over 3700 square feet, each will offer four bedrooms, four full and two half baths, with a three car garage and will be priced at approximately $1,000,000. Featuring oversized kitchen and dining areas that open to the great room allows for relaxed entertaining and the covered deck is the perfect spot to enjoy the spectacular views. Stone and stucco exteriors blend harmoniously with the natural environment.
Homeowners will find every lifestyle amenity they would expect in a home of this size, yet set in a maintenance-free villa. With stunning views overlooking the Nicklaus Golf Club, the homes will be an oasis for prospective home buyers from their busy lives. Residents also have access to the clubhouse, pool and tennis courts in the LionsGate subdivision.
“Many people are choosing this location in order to be within walking distance of all of the retail shopping, dining and unique-to-market entertainment venues offered here,” he said. “Having everything they need so close to home makes living at Prairiefire Villas a true lock-and-leave community with lasting value.”
In addition to these two homes, buyers may select the available lot of their choice and build a custom home. Lambie Custom seldom builds one of their designs without making alterations to suit the client’s needs. They enjoy the process of working directly with the client and R.S. Bickford & Company, the exclusive architect for the project, to design and build a completely original house. Working with architects allows Lambie Custom to continue innovating and designing homes that are on the cutting edge of energy efficiency and user friendliness.
Personalized service and attention to detail has made Lambie Custom Homes a treasured partner to homebuyers for the last four decades. For more information about Prairiefire Villas or any of the Lambie Custom floorplans, visit www.lambiecustom.com or call 913-897-0040.
Lambie Custom Homes
Prairiefire Villas: 137th Street and Nall Avenue, Overland Park
Prices: Starting at $950,000
