The Start of the New Year is a Great Time to Sell Your Home

The beginning of January is typically when we take time to focus on what we want to do, have, or achieve in the New Year. It may be losing weight, eating better, saving more money, or any myriad of other resolutions or intentions.
It is also a great time to reassess your emotional, physical and financial life as it relates to your home. In any given year, your needs can change. And holding onto a house that no longer suits those needs will only cost you time and money. Changes can include the last child leaving the nest, a divorce, job loss, foreclosure, death of a loved one, or some other life event.
To help relieve a great deal of the stress that naturally comes along with homeownership, The Sierra Group LLC can give you a zero-hassle, no cost way to sell your home fast – “As Is.”
“We want to change the way people think about selling their homes,” said Ben Souchek, a principle of The Sierra Group. “When you sell directly to us, there are no fees or commissions to pay, and we pick up 100 percent of the closing costs! Its among the many things we do to set ourselves apart in the market to help people move with more ease and peace of mind.”
For seniors, many of whom have lived and raised their families in the same home for decades, moving into a smaller home, a new lifestyle community, or an assisted living facility can be more difficult.
“Stress is the last thing you want to have on your plate if you want or need to sell your home,” Souchek said. “So, we offer our clients a wide array of customizable options, including allowing them up to 90 days, or sometimes more, to move. And if they have any possessions they can’t or do not want to take with them, they can simply leave them behind and we will take care of it.”
Sellers Judy & Bob K. are among the company’s very satisfied clients. They wrote:
“When we decided at our advanced age, to downsize and sell our home after 44 years of wonderful memories, we were overwhelmed! The Sierra Group had been recommended to us, and as soon as we had our first contact with Ben Souchek, we knew that we had made the right decision. He personally handled the entire transaction (having the house inspected) and explaining each step through closing, which went quickly, with terms and cash exactly as agreed upon, and with almost no effort on our part. Another big plus was allowing us to stay in our home for two months while making decisions on what “treasures” to take with us and what to leave behind. …. we were impressed with your company’s professionalism and efficiency.”
Other “stress relievers” also include completing any needed repairs, bringing all systems up to current building codes, giving the exterior a fresh coat of paint, and anything else needed to make your home more aesthetically pleasing and attractive to a potential buyer.
“We’re proud of the many testimonials we have received over the years from clients that have allowed us to help them take care of their most important investment,” Souchek said.
Souchek and his team also work with a strong network of real estate agents who specialize in, and/or have their ears to the grindstone around new home communities, apartments, condos, assisted living facilities, nursing homes, and other residential options.
“Our number one focus is always putting our client’s needs, goals and desires first,” said Souchek.
If you are thinking about moving this year and want more information about how The Sierra Group can help you with your home selling needs, contact Ben Souchek at bensouchek@gmail.com or Toll Free at 855-291-5005. You can also request their FREE Downsizing Kit, valued at $147, and check out the company website - HomeDownsizingSolutions.com.
The Sierra Group
On the web: HomedownsizingSolutions.com
