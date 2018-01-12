Model now open in new luxury Prairie Village twin villas

Situated on the former Meadowbrook Country Club property at 95th and Nall, the new community of Meadowbrook Park offers a wealth of amenities in a highly sought-after location. Meadowbrook takes full advantage of beautiful park land accented by mature trees and vibrant green spaces spread throughout the development. Curving streets, low stone walls and well-planned water features create harmonious streetscapes. Two upscale residential neighborhoods are a mix of single family homes, twin villa homes, luxury apartments and senior living.
Tom French Construction is the exclusive builder of the Twin Villa residences, located in the Parkside neighborhood and the gated Reserve neighborhood. With a longstanding reputation as one of Kansas City’s most respected homebuilders, Tom French homes are known for quality and craftsmanship, blending tradition with current design trends. His communities offer an abundance of designs with an emphasis on main floor living, featuring beautiful and extensive trim work, detailed cabinetry and show-stopping fireplaces; vaulted ceilings and open spaces allow for comfortable entertaining. The result is charm blended with ease of care.
“We have been designing and building custom homes and maintenance-provided communities in the Kansas City area since 1978. It’s a truly rewarding experience to be involved in Meadowbrook Park and the creation of this community,” said French.
Meadowbrook features 70 Twin Villa residences with home prices ranging from the mid $700,000’s to $1,200,000. Interest has been strong with 15 homes already sold or reserved. Construction is well underway and several residents are already enjoying living in their new home. Four floorplans are available, each with a first floor master suite. Beginning at approximately 1,800 square feet on the main level, homes are semi-customizable to include a finished upstairs and/or finished lower level for up to 4,000 square feet of living space.
An elegantly designed furnished model is now available for viewing from noon to 5pm on weekends. Overlooking one of the three area lakes, it features four bedrooms and three full baths and is priced at $885,815 and is currently for sale. High-end finishes such as quartz and granite counters, wood floors, and detailed millwork included in the base price are typical of the quality Tom French homes are known for.
“We have heard such positive comments about the model. People love the size of the kitchen with high ceilings and large windows that provide an abundance of natural light and make the space feel like a single family home,” said onsite agent Sharon Barry.
Buyers who act quickly may still select many finishes on another spec home targeted for completion in April, plus several more homes in various stages of construction.
Featuring thoughtfully designed stucco exteriors with stone and brick trim, courtyards allow living space to flow into beautifully landscaped outdoor spaces. Rear entry garages permit homes to overlook parklettes, lakes and green space. Two and three car garages are available.
All residences in Meadowbrook Park include maintenance, adding to the lock-and-leave lifestyle. Homes association fees for the Twin Villas are expected to be $437 per month, including insurance, exterior maintenance, lawn care and snow removal, among other amenities.
“Buyers have been attracted to the lifestyle at the Twin Villas. They want to stay in a close-in neighborhood, but have all the benefits of new construction,” said Barry.
In addition to approximately 3.75 miles of walking trails, residents will enjoy the serene setting of the 84-acre park, three stocked lakes and mature trees that have been preserved as part of the Master Plan. The amenities are vast and include a private community pool located in the Reserve neighborhood for all Reserve and Parkside neighborhood residents to enjoy. Features at the park include a planned community activity building overlooking the grand lawn, a destination playground, pavilion, picnic shelters, and outdoor exercise equipment. The park is expected to open to the public in the spring of 2018.
Long considered one of the Kansas City area’s real estate jewels, Prairie Village boasts high-quality schools, terrific restaurants and shopping, and quick access to all that the area has to offer.
“We are so excited for people to see the Twin Villas at Meadowbrook Park. The open space of the surrounding park area, the convenience of stepping out your door to walking trails, plus the quality of a Tom French home have been quite a draw for prospective buyers,” said onsite agent Sheri Dyer-Shaw.
Meadowbrook Park Twin Villas
Prices: Mid $700,000s to $1,200,000
Location: in the heart of Prairie Village, between Somerset and 95th Street, from Roe to Nall. Model located at 9322 Rosewood Drive is open weekends 12-5pm
Contact: ReeceNichols Realtors Sharon Barry at 913.424.0904 or Sheri Dyer-Shaw at 913.549.0245
Website: www.tomfrenchhomes.com
