Local Realtors Bestow Industry Achievement Awards and Install New Leadership

The Kansas City Regional Association of REALTORS® (KCRAR) installed its 2018 president and presented its 2017 awards, including the prestigious REALTOR® of the Year honor, on Wednesday, December 6 during the KCRAR Holiday Party, Awards & Installation event held at the Courtyard Marriot at Briarcliff. Over 400 REALTORS® and guests attended the event.
Andrea Sheridan, Keller Williams Realty, was installed as the 2018 president of the Kansas City Regional Association of REALTORS®. Sheridan will lead the organization’s Board of Directors, representing nearly 10,000 members.
The event also recognized industry leaders who have helped build and maintain a strong real estate community throughout the Kansas City metro and surrounding areas.
The following awards were presented during the event:
2017 Community Service Award – Mark Solomon, Keller Williams – Kansas City North
2017 Affiliate of the Year – Kenna Arnold, Security 1st Title
2017 Salesperson of the Year – Alex Goering, Better Homes & Gardens – Kansas City Homes
2017 REALTOR® of the Year – Kristi Ferrara, Better Homes & Gardens – Kansas City Homes
2017 Distinguished Service Award – Scottie Broderick, RE/MAX Stateline
“Winning a KCRAR ‘Of the Year’ award is such an honor, as it’s one that comes as a recognition of excellence by fellow REALTORS,” said Susan Bowers, the 2017 Awards Committee chair. “While criteria for each award varies, two absolutes across all categories is dedication to the REALTOR community through their work with the Association, and demonstration of the high-level professional standards that are at the core of Realtor membership. This year’s winners exemplify the best of our industry.”
