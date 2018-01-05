A fresh Start, in a new home, to start the new year, with The Sierra Group

Aaaah! Take a breath! The holiday season has come and gone, and the family treasures have been stored away for another year.
As comforting it was to be with family and friends, it may have also been apparent that now is the time for Mom and/or Dad, other relatives, or perhaps even yourself, to start thinking about moving into a new living space or community.
“Sometimes during the holidays, family members begin to notice some of the not-so-subtle changes in their relatives, from their mobility, to their hearing or sight, memory, or ability to take care of the house where they live,” said Ben Souchek, a principle with The Sierra Group, LLC. “They may even show signs of emotional or financial ‘wear and tear’ due to a divorce, job loss, foreclosure, death of a loved one, or another situation. These things can be a signal that it is time to take action to help them make the right decision about when, where and how to tackle a move to someplace that better suits their needs and lifestyle.”
As daunting a task as this may seem, it doesn’t have to be overwhelming. The Sierra Group offers sellers the fastest, most convenient way to sell one’s house “As Is” for a fair price and on the date of the seller’s choosing. And because the company utilizes private funds to close escrow, sellers do not incur any commission or closing costs.
As a licensed realtor, and working with other realtors in different markets for over 20 years, Souchek possesses a wealth of experience in taking care of the time-consuming details that can allow a seller to more freely focus on their future dreams and goals. These include readying the home for sale, finding a listing agent, showing it to potential buyers, undergoing inspections, and a host of other necessities. Sellers are also released from completing any needed repairs, bringing all systems up to current building codes, giving the exterior a fresh coat of paint, or anything else that one might usually do to make their home more aesthetically pleasing and attractive to a potential buyer.
“Your house is your most important investment, and selling it the way that best suits your needs is an equally important investment,” Souchek said. “Stress is the last thing you want to have on your plate if you want or need to move, so we do everything we can to set ourselves apart in the market and help people make their moving transition with more ease and peace of mind.”
For those desiring to downsize in the New Year, The Sierra Group has its own Home Downsizing Solutions entity, and Souchek has also written a book, The Secrets to Downsizing. Both offer a wide array of insights, tips and customizable options for anyone thinking of downsizing that can be tailored to fit their unique situation, whether they are seniors moving to a smaller home, apartment or care facility, or baby boomers who have just sent the last child off to college.
“Over the years I’ve learned that helping people sell their homes, downsize, and move can be exciting, but the task loses its luster, particularly if you don’t have anyone to give you good sage advice on the proper steps to take,” explained Souchek. “That’s why it is so critical that people have access to the resources that will make any buying or selling process as easy as possible.”
Souchek and his team also work with a strong network of real estate agents who specialize in, and/or have their ears to the grindstone around new home communities, apartments, condos, assisted living facilities, nursing homes, and other residential options.
“We really feel that selling your home should be a painless process, so we’re interested in helping as much as we can,” said Souchek. “Overall, sellers seem to really appreciate the benefits that we can offer, and for good reason. The best part is that we never have to leave anyone directionless, and we can assist you every step of the way!”
If you are thinking about moving this year and want more information about how The Sierra Group can help you with your home selling needs, contact Ben Souchek at bensouchek@gmail.com or Toll Free at 855-291-5005. You can also request their FREE Downsizing Kit, valued at $147, and check out the company website - HomeDownsizingSolutions.com.
The Sierra Group
On the web: HomedownsizingSolutions.com
